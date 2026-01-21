Vivo X200T To Launch In India On January 27: What To Expect

Vivo X200T With 10x Zoom To Launch In India On January 27: What To Expect | X/ Vivo India

Vivo X200T is all set to launch in India. The company has shut down all rumours to confirm the launch date of the phone as January 27. The Vivo X200T will be a variant of the X200 series launched last year. Key highlights of the smartphone include four 50-megapixel cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, and a round camera module at the back.

Vivo India took to X to announce that the Vivo X200T will be launched on January 27 at 12pm IST. In the post, the phone is teased to come with 10X zoom, and its design aesthetics are also revealed.

The phone is see to have a circular camera module with the ZEISS branding. There is a punch-hole camera setup up front, with a Dynamic Island-like UI tweak that will show live notifications and more. the phone is seen to sport four cameras at the back and a flash that sits on the top-right edge. The Vivo X200T is also teased to come in a purple colour option.

Vivo X200T expected specifications

Details of the Vivo X200T remain scarce, but leaks suggest four 50-megapixel cameras - three at the back and one at the front for selfies. The phone is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, pack up to 12GB of RAM, and offer up to 512GB of storage.

The phone is likely to run on Android 16-based OriginOS software out-of-the-box. Rumours hint at a 6,000mAh battery on the Vivo X200T with an 80W charger inside the box. The Vivo X200T is further reported to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 6,500nits of peak brightness. Leaks also suggest that the phone may be priced at around Rs. 60,000 in the Indian market.