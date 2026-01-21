 'OnePlus India Business Operations Continue As Normal': CEO Robin Liu Shuts Down Rumours Of Collapse
OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu dismissed reports claiming the company is shutting down in India, calling them false and misleading. In a post on X, Liu said operations continue as usual and urged people to rely on official sources. The rumours followed a report alleging internal restructuring by OnePlus’ parent group.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 10:32 AM IST
OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu |

OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu has firmly dismissed circulating reports suggesting the company's India operations is shutting down or facing collapse, affirming that business operations in the country remain unaffected and will continue without disruption.

In a statement posted on X, Liu addressed the speculation head-on. "I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating about OnePlus India and its operations. We’re operating as usual and will continue to do so. Never Settle," he wrote.

He further elaborated, "Recent unverified reports claiming OnePlus is shutting down are false. OnePlus India's business operations continue as normal. We urge all stakeholders to verify information from official sources before sharing unsubstantiated claims."

Are OnePlus shut down rumours unwarranted?

The rumours gained traction following a report by Android Headlines, which claimed that OnePlus is being 'dismantled' and quietly wound down by its parent group. The article suggested internal changes and strategic shifts that could signal a reduced presence in certain markets, including India.

The claims quickly spread across social media platforms, with discussions on X, Reddit, and tech forums amplifying concerns about the brand's future in the Indian market. Some users speculated about potential impacts on product availability, service support, and ongoing launches, linking the report to earlier challenges faced by OnePlus India.

These include leadership reshuffles in 2024, when Robin Liu was reinstated to lead operations amid executive departures, and reported tensions with offline retailers over margins and service issues. While those matters had led to boycott calls from certain retail associations in the past, they did not result in any operational shutdown.

OnePlus India's response comes at a time when the smartphone market remains competitive, with the company continuing to launch devices such as the recent OnePlus 15R series and focusing on ecosystem expansions.

