Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite To Launch In India On February 19: What To Expect

Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite launch date in India has finally been reveealed. The two phones were teased in India since a while now, and its launch date is now set for February 19. The two devices come in a compact size, a punch-hole display, and a square shaped camera module. The phone will launch in bright colour options, including a Lemon Yellow variant as well.

Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite launch details

Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite will both be launched on February 19 at 12pm IST. After launch, the phone is likely to be available on exommerce sites, alongside Vivo India site and partnered retail stores. Colour options are teased to include a Lemon Yellow option, Sand Beige, Authentic Black, and a Passion Red option.

Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite expected price in India

As per leaks, the starting price of the Vivo V70 is likely to be at Rs. 45,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option and the Vivo V70 Elite is likely to be priced at Rs. 51,999. These are not official pricings of the device, and the exact price will be unveiled by Vivo at the event on February 19.

Vivo V70, Vivo V0 Elite specifications

Teased specifications include a 50-megapixel ZEISS telephoto camera, 4k 60fps video with zoom clarity, AI Floral Blessing editing tool, and a metal frame.

Based on leaks, the standard Vivo V70 is expected to offer a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Vivo V70 is likely to feature a triple rear setup with Zeiss optics – 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and 50-megapixel 3x telephoto lens. Up front, the phone is rumoured to feature a 50-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide field of view.

The device is rumoured to pack a 6,500mAh with 90W fast charging support. Other features include IP68 dust and water resistance, latest OriginOS with up to 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

The Vivo V70 Elite is rumoured to have the same display, camera, and battery as the V70. It may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset for better multitasking and gaming.