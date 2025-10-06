Vivo V60e 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera To Launch In India Tomorrow: Here's Everything You Can Expect

Vivo V60e India Launch Date Confirmed For October 7: What To Expect | Vivo India

Vivo V60e is all set to launch in India tomorrow. The company has confirmed that the phone will arrive at 12noon on October 7. Ahead of the launch, there's very little information that we don't know about the smartphone. For instance, the Vivo V60e is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor and is going to pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W flash charging.

Here's a low down on all the things you can expect from the Vivo V60e launch tomorrow.

Vivo V60e: Expected Price in India

The Vivo V60e 5G leaked pricing details suggest the base variant will be at Rs. 34,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, escalating to Rs. 36,999 for 8GB + 256GB, and topping out at Rs. 38,999 for the premium 12GB + 256GB model. Official confirmation is awaited at launch, but Vivo has teased it as their first 200-megapixel camera phone under Rs 40,000, hinting at aggressive pricing to capture market share.

The phone is confirmed to launch in two colour options - Elite Purple and Noble Gold. Apart from the Vivo India e-store and retail partners, the phone is also expected to go on sale via Flipkart with launch offers.

Vivo V60e: Confirmed Specifications

On its official microsite, the company has confirmed that the Vivo V60e will have a 200-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation, accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. Up front, the phone will feature a 50-megapixel AF wide-angle lens with 92-degree field of view. AI features like AI Festival Potrait, AI Four Season Portrait, and AI Image Expander will be integrated.

Vivo V60e is also confirmed to pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W flash charging support. It will run on FunTouch OS 15 and come with AI Captions feature to transcribe meetings. The phone also comes with three major OS version updates and five years of security updates. Lastly, it also supports Google Gemini.

Furthermore, the Vivo V60e is confirmed to feature a Quad-Curved 120Hz refresh rate display with 1,600nits brightness. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor built on a 4nm 5G platform. The V60e carries IP68 and IP69 durability with Wet-Hand Touch and One-Tap Water Ejection.