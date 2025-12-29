Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale: Price Cuts On iPhone 17 Series, iPhone 16 Range, iPads, MacBook Air M4

Vijay Sales has launched its Apple Days sale. The sale runs from December 28 to January 4. The sale is now live at over 160 retail outlets and on www.vijaysales.com as well. Customers can avail instant discounts with select bank cards. These include up to Rs. 10,000 with ICICI Bank and other banks, up to Rs. 4,500 on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions of Rs. 80,000 and above, Rs. 12,500 on American Express EMI transactions of Rs. 50,000 and above, and up to Rs. 7,500 on HSBC Bank credit card EMI. Exchange bonuses reach up to Rs. 10,000 on select products. MyVS loyalty points are also available, including flat Rs. 3,000 on iPhone 17 purchases.

Vijay Sales deal on iPhone 17 series

The iPhone 17 (256 GB) is priced at Rs. 78,900 after up to Rs. 4,000 instant discount at stores. The iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB) is available at Rs. 121,490. The iPhone 17 Pro Max (256 GB) is offered at Rs. 134,490. The iPhone Air (256 GB) costs Rs. 90,900.

Vijay Sales deal on iPhone 16 series and the iPhone 15

There are price cuts on the several older iPhone models as well. The iPhone 16 (128 GB) is available at Rs. 57,990. The iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB) is priced at Rs. 64,490 and the iPhone 16e (128 GB) costs starting at Rs. 46,990. The older iPhone 15 (128 GB) is offered at Rs. 49,490 during the Apple Days sale.

Vijay Sales deals on iPads

The iPad 11th Gen (A16) is priced at Rs. 30,190, the iPad Air 11-inch (M3) costs Rs. 51,490. and the iPad Air 13-inch (M3) is available at Rs. 69,290. The iPad Pro 11-inch (M5) is offered at Rs. 89,990, whereas the iPad Pro 13-inch (M5) costs Rs. 116,490. All of the iPads are eligible for bank offers and exchange bonus as well.

Vijay Sales deals on MacBooks

The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is priced at Rs. 79,990. The MacBook Air 15-inch (M4) costs Rs. 102,490. The MacBook Air (M2) is available at Rs. 64,990. The MacBook Pro (M5) is offered at Rs. 152,990.

Vijay Sales deals on Apple Watch

Coming to the Apple Watch range, the Apple Watch Series 11 is priced at Rs. 40,990, the Apple Watch SE (3rd Gen) costs Rs. 21,990, and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is available at Rs. 78,990.

Vijay Sales deals on AirPods and Beats

Lastly, the AirPods 4 are priced at Rs. 10,790 at Vijay Sales. The AirPods 4 with ANC cost Rs. 14,990, the AirPods Pro (3rd Gen) are offered at Rs. 21,990, and the Beats Audio products start at Rs. 3,790.

Vijay Sales says that discounts are also available on Apple accessories and select demo units.