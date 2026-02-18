Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Engages With 3,000 Students At YuvAI Hackathon, Highlights India’s Growing AI Power At Global Summit | VIDEO

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw interacts with thousands of young innovators showcasing AI solutions at the YuvAI hackathon in New Delhi | IANS

Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology interacted with over 3,000 students who took part in the YuvAI hackathon at the AI Impact Summit, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Students from across India shared domain-based, vernacular AI solutions, showing strong grassroots innovation and youth participation in emerging technologies.

During the interaction, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that Artificial Intelligence is a powerful tool that can be used by everyone to solve day-to-day challenges and create solutions suited to individual and community needs.

Strong global interest in India’s AI ecosystem

The Minister also shared that the Summit has attracted strong global interest, with commitments of approximately $17 billion in venture capital (VC) funding and up to $200 billion in infrastructure investments. He noted that this reflects the high level of interest the world has in India’s AI ecosystem.

He further underlined that this momentum has been enabled by the visionary framework laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, positioning India as a global leader in emerging technologies. Hosting the world’s largest AI summit in India, he said, demonstrates the country’s growing stature at the forefront of the global AI movement.

