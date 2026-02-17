Biggest AI Summit Offers Unique Opportunity For India’s Youth To Shape Global Tech Future: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | VIDEO

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | IANS

New Delhi, Feb 17: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated on Tuesday that the five-day AI Impact Summit presents a distinctive opportunity for India's technologically adept youth to develop solutions for worldwide challenges. He also expressed pride in hosting the largest gathering of technology leaders related to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Summit offers major investment prospects

Speaking to the media, the Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology said the AI Summit offers a huge investment opportunity, and India is likely to draw investments of more than $200 billion over the next two years.

🤝 Global leaders unite to make AI accountable to society.

✅ Building consensus on the right use of AI for humanity.



📍AI Impact Summit 2026, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/WxDHvFNQhG — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 17, 2026

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "democratising" the technology with his vision, stating that the focus of the five-day AI Impact Summit is to tackle the diverse challenges faced by India's large population and to seek comprehensive solutions.

Global tech leaders converge at summit

Speaking to IANS, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that global leaders and tech gurus from within and across the globe have congregated at the AI summit, and together they will deliberate, discuss and develop tech-based solutions for the host of problems plaguing the world today.

He said that India’s youth have a ‘unique and golden’ opportunity to contribute to shaping the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by making innovative solutions in the field of deep-tech and shaping the digital world worldwide.

Describing the ongoing summit as the biggest AI Summit, he said that the country’s youth are filled with energy and enthusiasm and are raring to make a mark with their expertise and endeavour.

“India’s youth are tech-savvy; they adapt to new technology. They should harness the potential of AI and related tools and build solutions while sticking to the highest ethical standards,” he added.

Call for robust regulatory mechanisms

The Union Minister also advocated strong and robust regulatory mechanisms to ensure that the technology is not misused and remains limited to larger human good.

Acknowledging the threat posed by deepfakes, he said that the problem was growing day by day and informed that the government has started a dialogue with the industry on controlling this.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi shared highlights from the ongoing AI Impact Expo, calling it a convergence of “ideas and intent”.

Also Watch:

Notably, many heads of state, along with ministerial delegations from more than a dozen countries, have arrived in the capital to participate in the AI Summit. With global leaders and tech giants in attendance, the Summit holds promise for fostering multiple partnerships, thereby reinforcing India’s role in the evolving landscape of technology and governance.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)