 India-AI Impact Summit 2026: 'AI Must Be Measured By Its Impact On Lives And Reducing Health Inequities,' Says Health Minister Anupriya Patel
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechIndia-AI Impact Summit 2026: 'AI Must Be Measured By Its Impact On Lives And Reducing Health Inequities,' Says Health Minister Anupriya Patel

India-AI Impact Summit 2026: 'AI Must Be Measured By Its Impact On Lives And Reducing Health Inequities,' Says Health Minister Anupriya Patel

Health Minister Anupriya Patel said AI in healthcare must be judged by its real-world impact, highlighting its role in disease surveillance, TB detection and genomic prediction while stressing inclusive, ethical deployment to reduce health inequities across India.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
Health Minister Anupriya Patel | X - @MoHFW_INDIA

New Delhi, Feb 17: When India speaks of AI in healthcare, it is not limited to sophisticated algorithms or the promise of precision alone, but is measured by the extent to which technology touches lives and addresses health inequities across the country, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, said on Tuesday.

AI for India rooted in inclusion

Speaking in a session during the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ at Bharat Mandapam here, she highlighted the transformative role of AI in advancing public health outcomes and strengthening India’s healthcare delivery systems.

Patel said that “AI for India, as our Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions, is not merely Artificial Intelligence but All-Inclusive Intelligence.”

FPJ Shorts
India-AI Impact Summit 2026: 'AI Must Be Measured By Its Impact On Lives And Reducing Health Inequities,' Says Health Minister Anupriya Patel
India-AI Impact Summit 2026: 'AI Must Be Measured By Its Impact On Lives And Reducing Health Inequities,' Says Health Minister Anupriya Patel
India-AI Impact Summit 2026: 'Coding Will No Longer Be Tech Professionals’ Primary Job As AI Transforms Software Development,' Says Infosys' Nandan Nilekani
India-AI Impact Summit 2026: 'Coding Will No Longer Be Tech Professionals’ Primary Job As AI Transforms Software Development,' Says Infosys' Nandan Nilekani
MMRDA Budget 2026: Metro 5 & Ring Road Projects Gain Momentum In Kalyan Region
MMRDA Budget 2026: Metro 5 & Ring Road Projects Gain Momentum In Kalyan Region
'Absent Mark Kar Diya Hai': Poddar International School Principal After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails To Appear For Class X Board Exam | VIDEO
'Absent Mark Kar Diya Hai': Poddar International School Principal After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails To Appear For Class X Board Exam | VIDEO

As India advances towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, health forms one of the most critical pillars of development.

India’s vast and diverse population, the rural–urban divide and the dual burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases present unique challenges.

In such a context, she underscored, technology — particularly AI — becomes an indispensable enabler.

AI integrated across healthcare continuum

“AI has been integrated across the entire continuum of healthcare — from disease surveillance and prevention to diagnosis and treatment,” said the minister.

The Media Disease Surveillance System, an AI-enabled tool that monitors disease trends in as many as 13 languages, generates real-time alerts and strengthens outbreak preparedness.

This system, she said, showcases the power of AI in augmenting India’s disease control efforts and enhancing surveillance capacity.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has launched AI-based tools for genomic surveillance, capable of predicting potential zoonotic outbreaks even before transmission from animals to humans occurs. Such predictive capabilities, she emphasised, represent a paradigm shift in preventive public health.

AI tools strengthen TB detection and treatment

The minister also highlighted the deployment of AI-enabled handheld X-ray machines and Computer-Aided Detection tools for tuberculosis (CA-TB), which have brought advanced diagnostics closer to communities.

These innovations have contributed to approximately 16 percent additional case detection in TB. Furthermore, AI-based tools predicting adverse TB treatment outcomes have helped achieve a 27 percent decline in negative treatment results, strengthening India’s fight against tuberculosis.

Also Watch:

Read Also
India-AI Impact Summit 2026: 'Coding Will No Longer Be Tech Professionals’ Primary Job As AI...
article-image

Centres of Excellence to boost AI ecosystem

The government has actively worked towards building a strong AI ecosystem in healthcare, including the establishment of three Centres of Excellence for AI at AIIMS Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh and AIIMS Rishikesh to integrate world-class AI expertise into public healthcare delivery.

Artificial Intelligence is poised to become a transformative force in public health, provided it is deployed responsibly, ethically and at scale, said experts at the session.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India-AI Impact Summit 2026: 'AI Must Be Measured By Its Impact On Lives And Reducing Health...
India-AI Impact Summit 2026: 'AI Must Be Measured By Its Impact On Lives And Reducing Health...
India-AI Impact Summit 2026: 'Coding Will No Longer Be Tech Professionals’ Primary Job As AI...
India-AI Impact Summit 2026: 'Coding Will No Longer Be Tech Professionals’ Primary Job As AI...
AI Wave To Reshape Nearly Every Knowledge Job Much Faster Than Industrial Age: Automation Anywhere...
AI Wave To Reshape Nearly Every Knowledge Job Much Faster Than Industrial Age: Automation Anywhere...
Biggest AI Summit Offers Unique Opportunity For India’s Youth To Shape Global Tech Future: Union...
Biggest AI Summit Offers Unique Opportunity For India’s Youth To Shape Global Tech Future: Union...
India-AI Impact Summit 2026: 'AI-Enabled Education Key To Global Leadership As Youth Show High...
India-AI Impact Summit 2026: 'AI-Enabled Education Key To Global Leadership As Youth Show High...