Two India-Origin Apps, Katha Room & Guitar Wiz, Named Finalists For Apple Design Awards 2026 | X

New Delhi: US-headquartered tech giant Apple has named two India-origin apps -- Katha Room and Guitar Wiz -- among the finalists for the 2026 Apple Design Awards, recognising innovation, inclusivity and creativity in app and game design across its global developer community, the company said on Tuesday.

Apple announced 36 finalists across six categories for this year’s awards, which celebrate outstanding design experiences and technical achievement by developers on Apple platforms.

Among the India-origin finalists is Katha Room, a bedtime stories app inspired by Indian folklore that has been shortlisted in the Social Impact category.

Apple described Katha Room as “a bedtime stories app from India with rich, colorful art and a commitment to cultural representation”.

The app combines immersive sound design with visuals inspired by the traditional Gond art form to bring Indian folk stories to life.

The second India-origin finalist is Guitar Wiz, an all-in-one toolkit for guitarists developed by solo Indian developer Bijoy Thangaraj using SwiftUI.

The app has been recognised in the Inclusivity category for its accessibility-focused features, including robust VoiceOver integration, Dynamic Type support and Increased Contrast options.

According to Apple, Guitar Wiz enables people of all abilities to play with greater autonomy by providing spoken guidance on pitch, chords and finger placements.

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The Apple Design Awards annually honour apps and games across categories including Delight and Fun, Inclusivity, Innovation, Interaction, Social Impact, and Visuals and Graphics.

This year’s finalists include apps and games built for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Apple Vision Pro platforms.

Apple said the awards recognise developers who have demonstrated “innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement” through exceptional user experiences.

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The finalists and their apps are available on the Apple Developer website and the App Store.

Additionally, India-origin apps have featured among Apple Design Award finalists in previous years.

In 2025, India-linked finalists included Lumy, Denim, and EVOLVE, while meditation app Meditate was shortlisted in 2024.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)