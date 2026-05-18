India Tops ChatGPT Images Usage; 1 Billion Photos Created In Less Than A Month

Indian users have generated over 1 billion images on ChatGPT Images 2.0 in less than a month since the tool launched, making India the highest-usage market globally for the feature. The number was significant enough to draw a public response from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman himself.

"ChatGPT Images 2.0 loves India. Already more than 1 billion images created there; awesome to see," Altman wrote on X. For a country that has consistently ranked among the top markets for ChatGPT downloads, the milestone was less of a surprise than a confirmation.

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What is ChatGPT Images 2.0?

OpenAI has described ChatGPT Images 2.0 as a major upgrade for visual creation, saying the model "can take on complex visual tasks and produce precise, immediately usable visuals, with sharper editing, richer layouts, and thinking-level intelligence." It brings improved text rendering, multilingual support, and stronger visual reasoning, meaning it can better understand what a user is asking for and generate results that more closely match the prompt.

OpenAI said this is its first image model with thinking capabilities. When a thinking model is selected, Images 2.0 can search the web for real-time information, create multiple distinct images from one prompt, and double-check its own outputs.

What are Indian's making on ChatGPT?

OpenAI said engagement in India is being driven heavily by self-expression, aesthetics, storytelling, and creator-focused use cases rather than purely productivity-oriented applications.

Among the most popular formats driving that first billion: cinematic portrait collages with warm golden-hour tones and Indian clothing; personalised chibi sticker packs with expressive emotions and custom text; anime-style transformations; editorial-style studio headshots; and travel collages that drop users inside postcard-worthy destinations.

Over recent months, AI-generated portraits, anime-style edits, stylised selfies, fantasy artwork, posters, invitation cards, and branded social media creatives have become increasingly common across WhatsApp, Instagram, and X.

The trend has moved well past personal aesthetics. Users are increasingly employing ChatGPT's image features for small business marketing, YouTube thumbnails, event invitations, advertising campaigns, and quick visual content creation. For a vast tier of India's creator economy — influencers, micro-entrepreneurs, freelance designers — a tool that generates studio-quality visuals in seconds is not a novelty. It is a business advantage.

OpenAI noted that creator culture is playing a major role in accelerating experimentation with AI tools in India.