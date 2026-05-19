Meta Staff Revolt With Flyers Ahead of 8,000 Job Cuts; AI Surveillance Tools Being Criticised |

Ahead of its scheduled layoffs, Meta employees are reportedly finding flyers in meeting rooms, toilets, and vending machines signalling a silent internal revolt. The flyers allegedly read, "Don't want to work at the Employee Data Extraction Factory?" It's the most visible sign yet of a workforce in open revolt, since the advent of AI.

The anger comes just a day ahead of the mass layoffs that Meta has officially announced. The tech giant plans to cut roughly 10 percent of its workforce - around 8,000 employees - on May 20. The atmosphere at Meta has been described as 'edgy', with a 'doomsday-like' scenario among employees. Some employees are waiting for the pink slip, while others recall employee behaviour during past layoffs. During the last layoff, employees were seen taking away snacks and chargers.

These flyers, pasted in anger by employees, centre on Meta's Model Capability Initiative (MCI), a mouse-tracking tool the company has been rolling out on US staff laptops since last month. It logs mouse movements, clicks, keystrokes and periodic screenshots across approved apps - Gmail, GChat, VSCode and Meta's internal AI assistant, Metamate. The data is used to train Meta's AI agents to mimic how humans actually use computers.

'They're training our replacements'

Many workers see a direct line between the data being harvested from them today and the AI agents being positioned to replace them tomorrow. An internal post by one Meta engineer put it plainly - 'the surveillance feels like an invasion of privacy, and worse, a tool of exploitation'.

A petition circulating around the office, demands companies be prohibited from extracting employee data for AI training without consent. Inside California and New York offices, staffers have been posting flyers in cafeterias and bathrooms directing colleagues to it. Meta has reportedly been pulling some posters down - though bathroom walls prove harder to police. Others are quietly resisting by simply refusing to install MCI, tolerating a persistent notification rather than comply.

UK workers move toward unionisation

Across the Atlantic, British Meta employees have begun organising with United Tech and Allied Workers. Their recruitment site lists AI surveillance as the primary reason workers want union protection.