Meta Is Installing Tracking Software On All Its Employees' Computers & They Cannot Opt Out: What Does This Mean?

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has announced that it is installing tracking software on the work computers of its US-based staff, recording how they use everyday software applications, and workers have no option to refuse it. The move has triggered internal backlash and raised serious questions about workplace surveillance, worker autonomy, and the ethics of using employees to build the very technology that may eventually replace them.

According to Reuters, Meta will track and record mouse movements, keystrokes, and on-screen activity to create AI training data. The tool, called Model Capability Initiative (MCI), logs mouse movements, click locations, and keystrokes. It also monitors how workers navigate software, including keyboard shortcuts and dropdown menus, and takes periodic screenshots or 'screen content' to give the AI context for what is happening on screen.

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Staff will see a pop-up on their work laptop asking them to enable the tool, which then runs on a pre-approved list of work-related apps and websites such as Gmail, Google Chat, Metamate, Meta's internal AI assistant, and development tools like VS Code.

The intent, as Meta frames it, is straightforward. "If we're building agents to help people complete everyday tasks using computers, our models need real examples of how people actually use them things like mouse movements, clicking buttons, and navigating dropdown menus. To help, we're launching an internal tool that will capture these kinds of inputs on certain applications to help us train our models," a Meta spokesperson said.

Who is being tracked at Meta?

Meta is rolling out MCI to US-based full-time employees and contingent workers. The company has clarified that Meta will limit MCI monitoring to company devices and will not track employees on personal machines. However, critically, employees cannot opt out.

The discomfort inside Meta is not just about being watched. It is about what the surveillance could ultimately be used for.

Guys I’d suggest being cautious with this company. It may be worth looking at alternatives, whether you’re a customer or job seeker. Their founder/ceo is a hard pass and always come up with weird ideas. Make it make sense…. — … (@mudassir12311) April 22, 2026

Cost of greed.

The owners are unbelievably rich but still making people redundant to increase their profits further. Awful. — Meb (@MarcusNovius) April 22, 2026

They’re also tax evading & laying off thousands of workers.

Pretty much an evil company in every single way.

This is America. — ⭕️ Katyisms ⭕️ (@Katyography) April 21, 2026

At the same time as rolling out the tracking programme, the company is preparing to cut as much as 20 percent of its workforce, with the first layoffs reportedly set to begin in May. In that context, the optics of asking employees to train AI systems with their own daily work, while simultaneously preparing to reduce headcount, have not been lost on staff.

Employees have reacted with discomfort and concern, though Meta says employee activity on company machines has been monitored in some capacity for years.