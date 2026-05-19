Google I/O Keynote To Be Held Today: Android 17 Release Timeline, Gemini Upgrades, Android XR Smart Glasses Expected

Google I/O 2026 opens today, and if the weeks of pre-show leaks, early announcements, and carefully placed hints are anything to go by, this could be the most consequential edition of the annual developer conference in years. The two-day event runs May 19 and 20 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre at Google's Mountain View, California headquarters and the entire world can watch it live, for free, without a registration or a subscription.

When is the Google keynote and what time is that in India?

The main keynote, led by Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and his leadership team, begins at 10:00am Pacific Time on Tuesday. For viewers in India, that translates to 10:30pm IST today, but very much worth staying up for. The keynote is expected to run for approximately one hour and forty-five minutes, covering Google's biggest announcements across AI, Android, search, and hardware.

Later the same day, Google will host a dedicated Developer Keynote beginning at 1:30pm Pacific Time, that's 2:00am IST in the early hours of May 20 for Indian viewers. Where the main keynote is designed for a broad audience, the developer session runs until 2:45pm PT and goes into the technical depth that engineers and builders care about: agentic coding tools, Gemini model updates for developers, and the infrastructure underpinning all of Google's AI ambitions.

Main keynote: 10:00 AM PT, 10:30 PM IST (today)

Developer keynote: 1:30 PM PT, 2:00 AM IST (May 20)

Google I/O: How to watch

Google is streaming every minute of I/O 2026 at no cost to anyone with a browser or a phone. The main keynote will be available on Google's official I/O website at io.google as well as on the Google YouTube channel, with an American Sign Language stream running simultaneously. The Developer Keynote and all the breakout sessions throughout the two days will stream on the Google for Developers YouTube channel. The event works on any device and you can set a reminder directly on YouTube so you don't miss the start.

If you cannot watch live, Google will make on-demand recordings available, with a full drop of codelabs and structured learning content going live on May 21. Registering at io.google is free and reportedly gets you earlier access to session recordings before they reach YouTube broadly, though the main keynote itself requires no sign-in at all.

Google I/O: What to expect

Android 17

Google already revealed many of the major Android 17 features a week early through its pre-recorded Android Show on May 12. The latest and greatest Android 17 features have yet to make it into the existing beta builds, and Google is expected to announce the stable release timeline at the event, currently anticipated sometime in June or July, shortly before the next Pixel family is revealed. At I/O, Google could also detail more Android 17 fetures that weren't already mentioned before.

Upgrade to Gemini

A major Gemini model update is almost certain to be the headline announcement of the morning. Whether Google positions it as a full Gemini 4.0 or a significant step within the 3.x line remains to be seen, but by all accounts it will be a substantial overhaul of Google's flagship AI. Leaked screenshots have surfaced a label called 'Gemini Omni' inside the app, while reports separately point to an agentic capability tier called 'Gemini Spark', a system designed to complete multi-step tasks on a user's behalf with minimal prompting, such as clearing an inbox, preparing a meeting brief, or assembling a personalised news digest that tracks stories over time.

Gemini Intelligence, previewed at the Android Show earlier this month, takes this further by moving the AI off a standalone app and embedding it directly into the Android operating system. Rather than switching between apps, Gemini Intelligence is designed to understand what is on a user's screen and complete cross-app tasks autonomously — finding a class syllabus in Gmail, identifying the required textbooks, and adding them to a shopping cart, for instance, without any manual navigation.

Android XR smart glasses

Google has confirmed it will preview consumer-ready Android XR smart glasses at I/O 2026, and this is one of the most anticipated moments of the show. Two versions are reportedly in development. The first is a lighter pair equipped with microphones, speakers, and a camera for hands-free Gemini interaction, a form factor that draws inevitable comparisons to Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses. The second is a more ambitious product with an in-lens display that can privately surface contextual information visible only to the wearer, including navigation directions and live translation captions. Both are being built in partnership with Samsung, Gentle Monster, and Warby Parker, and both run on Android XR powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro. Last year, Google showed these off as a concept.

Googlebooks and Aluminium OS — a new laptop category

One of the bigger surprises to emerge from the Android Show was Googlebooks, a new category of premium AI-first laptops running what appears to be a merged version of Android and ChromeOS, reportedly called Aluminium OS. The move effectively resolves a question Google has been circling for more than a decade: whether to unify its two operating systems into a single platform. Partners including Acer, ASUS, and Lenovo are already on board, with devices due this autumn. At I/O, Google is expected to show the platform in greater detail, lay out the developer opportunity around it, and make the case that AI-native computing from the ground up is a genuine alternative to Windows and macOS.