Apple WWDC 2026 Dates Announced: iOS 27, Siri Upgrades, AI Announcements Expected

Apple has confirmed that its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 will run from June 8 to 12 this year, with the company promising a spotlight on artificial intelligence advancements, new software, and developer tools. WWDC will see the release of iOS 27, new announcements on AI, and probably details on the new Siri as well. Apple's partnership with Google will come to fruition at WWDC with the release of highly anticipated AI features for upcoming iPhones.

WWDC 2026: How to attend?

The WWDC 2026 event will be primarily online, streamed via Apple's official website, the Apple Developer app, and Apple's YouTube channel, making it accessible to developers and viewers worldwide. However, Apple will also host a limited in-person experience at Apple Park for select developers and students on the opening day.

The hybrid format is not new. Apple moved WWDC to a fully virtual format in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued with this online-first approach ever since. The model has allowed Apple to reach a far larger global developer audience than physical-only events permitted in earlier years.

WWDC 2026: What to expect?

Apple is expected to introduce the next versions of its operating systems, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, visionOS 27, and tvOS 27. The version numbering continues a naming convention Apple introduced last year, when it jumped from iOS 18 to iOS 26 to align with the calendar year.

On the design front, reports suggest Apple may further refine its Liquid Glass design language.

The most watched announcement, however, is expected to be around AI. Apple could introduce the long-delayed Siri upgrade and additional Apple Intelligence features, possibly supported by Google's Gemini AI. Developers are expected to receive the first beta builds of new software shortly after the keynote. All of these upgrades are likely to roll out to the public at the end of the year.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, calls this year's WWDC as 'one of our best WWDC events yet'.

“WWDC is one of the most exciting times for us at Apple because it’s a chance for our incredible global developer community to come together for an electrifying week that celebrates technology, innovation, and collaboration,” she said.

WWDC 2026: Catching up on AI

Apple faces several hurdles in the AI space, notably the delay of a major Siri update, internal reshuffling, and a lukewarm reception to its initial generative AI features. At the previous WWDC, Apple favoured incremental improvements such as real-time call translation, rather than major announcements comparable to those of its rivals.

Apple Maps to get ads

Beyond software, Apple is reportedly considering introducing advertising into its Maps application, following a model similar to Google Maps. The company's services segment has become a key growth pillar, generating record revenue of $30.01 billion in Q1.