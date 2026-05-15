Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, Galaxy Glasses To Launch At Unpacked 2026 Event: What To Expect

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Samsung is gearing up for what could be one of its most packed product launches in recent memory. The Galaxy Unpacked event in scheduled for July and it is expected to launch not only the new fodlables but a brand new category of smart glasses as well. At the event, Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8. Here is a lowdown on everything known so far.

When is the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event?

A report from Seoul Economic Daily claims that the upcoming Unpacked event will take place in London on July 22, a shift from Samsung's usual choice of venues. The date was corroborated by Korea Economic TV reporter Kim Dae-yeon, who named London, UK on July 22, 2026 as the confirmed location. Samsung has not officially announced the event date yet, but the timeline is consistent with the company's mid-year foldable launch rhythm. Last year, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 lineup debuted in New York. This time, London appears set to host Samsung's next flagship moment.

Galaxy Unpacked 2026: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to anchor the event. The device is tipped to feature a large 8-inch inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate, paired with a 6.5-inch outer screen. Under the hood, reports suggest it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and house a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Dummy units of the Fold 8 have surfaced, suggesting the device will look nearly identical to its predecessor, with a notable difference being a smaller front

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide: Alongside the standard Fold 8, Samsung is also expected to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold Wide, a model rumoured to feature a wider 4:3 aspect ratio display and support for the S Pen. Samsung is experimenting with a wider outer display instead of the narrow Fold design it has followed for generations, a move aimed at solving one of the most common complaints around book-style foldables, making the external screen feel more like a conventional smartphone. Reports also claim the device could be 0.5mm thinner than Apple's foldable iPhone, a pointed competitive jab as Apple prepares to enter the foldable market.

Read Also Will 2026 Finally Be The Year Of Foldable Smartphones?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8: The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is tipped to sport a 6.9-inch foldable display and a 4.1-inch cover screen. It is expected to run on Samsung's own Exynos 2600 processor and pack a 4,300mAh battery with 25W charging. Reports also suggest the device will be slightly slimmer when folded compared to its predecessor, enhancing its portability and appeal for users who prioritise compactness.

Samsung Galaxy Glasses: Perhaps the most intriguing announcement expected at the event is Samsung's first smart glasses. The wearable is said to run on Google's Android XR platform and include speakers, microphones, and a camera for AI-based features. According to the Seoul Economic Daily report, the Galaxy Glasses are being developed in conjunction with eyewear brand Gentle Monster in order to enhance design and practical competitiveness.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Series: The Galaxy Watch 9 series is also expected to make its debut at Unpacked. Samsung is expected to unveil both the Galaxy Watch 9 and the Watch Ultra 2 at the London event. These devices are expected to bring enhanced health tracking features, including improved heart rate monitoring and sleep analysis.

Galaxy AI: Cutting across all devices, Galaxy AI is expected to be a major theme at the event. Samsung officially announced that Gemini Intelligence features will arrive first on Galaxy devices, with Google CEO Sundar Pichai posting on X to confirm priority access on Galaxy devices this summer. New AI capabilities are expected to span multitasking tools, real-time language translation, AI-driven photo editing, and enhanced voice assistance across the entire lineup.