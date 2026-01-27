Top Smartphones Launching This Week In India: Realme P4 Power, Vivo X200T, Redmi Note 15 Pro Series

2026 has begun with a bang. This week is packed with smartphone launches, and the newest additions on the block include the Vivo X200T, Realme P4 Power, and the Redmi Note 15 Pro series. The Redmi Note 15 Pro series will inlcude the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ model as well. These four devices launch at different timings through the week.

Here's a lowdown on when these phones will launch this week, what could be their price points, and key specifications revealed (if any).

1. Vivo X200T

Launching today is the Vivo X200T, the latest addition to the X200 series and the first 'T' variant in Vivo's flagship lineup. It comes with an all-50-megapixel ZEISS co-engineered triple camera system (main, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto), supporting detailed landscapes, natural portraits, and features like ZEISS color tuning. Other key specifications include the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 6,200mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging, and OriginOS 6. Expected pricing starts around Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Vivo X200T With 10x Zoom To Launch In India On January 27 | X/ Vivo India

2. Realme P4 Power

Scheduled for January 29, i.e this Thursday, the Realme P4 Power stands out with its massive 10,001mAh Titan Battery, claiming to offer extended usage like up to 32.5 hours of video streaming. It supports 80W fast charging and 27W reverse charging, while weighing 219g. Additional highlights include a 144Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve+ 1.5K display with up to 6,500nits peak brightness, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, Realme UI 7.0 (with 3+4 years of software support), and a dual-camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony OIS main sensor. Expected pricing is in the Rs. 30,000–37,999 range.

Realme P4 Power 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Teased To Launch In India Soon |

3. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series

The Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ are launching on January 29 as well, building on the standard Redmi Note 15. Both feature a 200-megapixel MasterPixel main camera with OIS, HDR, AI enhancements, multifocal portraits, and 4K video support. They include robust durability (up to IP69K ratings and Gorilla Glass Victus 2), large batteries (around 6,500–6,580mAh with fast charging), and high-brightness AMOLED displays. The Pro+ variant uses the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset with advanced cooling, while the Pro opts for MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra. Pricing is anticipated in the Rs. 30,000 category for the mid-range segment.