 Vivo X200T To Launch In India Today: Expected Price & Specifications
Vivo is set to launch the X200T smartphone in India today at 12pm IST. The phone is confirmed to feature a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup and MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC. It is expected to be priced from Rs. 59,999, with launch offers likely bringing the price down to around Rs. 52,000.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 10:03 AM IST
Vivo X200T With 10x Zoom To Launch In India On January 27: What To Expect | X/ Vivo India

Vivo X200T is all set to launch in India today. After weeks of teasers, the phone will be unveiled through a dedicated launch event, which begins at 12pm IST. The phone is confirmed to sport a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC.

Below are all the things you need to know about the Vivo X200T, before it launches officially.

Vivo X200T price in India (expected)

As for pricing, the Vivo X200T is rumoured to be priced in India at Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The phone is likley to be priced down to Rs. 52,000 with launch offers. The phone is confirmed to come in Seaside Lilac and Stellar Black colour options.

The launch will be at 12pm IST and we will offer all official details of the phone soon. Stay Tuned.

Vivo X200T specifications

Through teasers, there is very little that is not already known of the device. The Vivo X200T is seen to sport a circular camera module at the back and a punch-hole camera up front. The phone is said to feature a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel super telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel main lens, and a 50-megapixel ZEISS ultra wide-angle camera. There is also a 32-megapixel front camera on board. Camera features include Multi-focal HD portrait,

Vivo X200T is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and is likely to come with up to 12GB of RAM. Storage options are likely to max out at 512GB. The phone is listed to come with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance.

The Vivo X200T packs a 6,200mAh battery with 90W flashcharge support at 40W wireless charging as well. As for display, the phone features a 6.67-inch ZEISS Master Color display with 120Hz peak refresh rate, O# wide color gamut, 460ppi pixel density, and 5,000nits peak brightness. Lastly, the phone will run on OriginOS that comes with an Origin Island, similar to the Dynamic Island on the iPhone.

