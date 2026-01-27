 Apple Launches New AirTags In India With Better Findability, Louder Chime: Price, Specifications
Apple has quietly introduced an upgraded AirTag in India with improved tracking features. Powered by a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, the new model offers 50% longer Precision Finding range, a louder speaker and Apple Watch support. The AirTag is priced at Rs. 3,790, while a four-pack costs Rs. 12,900.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
article-image

Apple has quitely unveiled new and improved AirTags in India, enhancing the device with expanded Bluetooth range and improved Precision Finding capabilities. The new AirTag is powered by a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, and a 50 percent louder speaker for better detectability from up to twice the distance. Unlike the previous generation launched in 2021, this new model extends Precision Finding distance by 50 percent, introduces a distinctive new chime, and for the first time enables Precision Finding on compatible Apple Watches.

AirTag 2026: Price in India

The new and improved AirTag is priced at Rs. 3,790. A four-pack AirTag is priced at Rs. 12,900. The AirTag FineWoven Key Ring is sold separately for Rs. 3,900. The key rings are available in fox orange, midnight purple, navy, moss, and black.

As with the previous generation, free personalised engraving is offered on apple.com and the Apple Store app.

AirTag 2026: Key features

The new AirTags come with improved capabilities.

- Enhanced Precision Finding: The new AirTag is powered by Apple's second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, allowing users to locate items from up to 50 percent farther away with haptic, visual, and audio guidance. It is also now compatible with Apple Watch Series 9 or later and Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later.

- Expanded Bluetooth Range: An upgraded chip enables tracking from greater distances via the Find My network, which leverages a global crowdsourced system of Apple devices.

- Louder Speaker and New Chime: 50 percent louder than the prior model, with detection possible from up to twice as far, plus a unique chime for quick identification.

- Security and Privacy: The new AirTag features end-to-end encryption, no on-device location storage, frequent Bluetooth identifier changes, and cross-platform alerts to prevent unwanted tracking.

- Environmental Sustainability: Apple claims that the AirTags are made with 85 percent recycled plastic, 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in magnets, and fully recyclable fiber-based packaging as part of Apple's 2030 carbon neutrality goal.

- Compatibility and accessories: Retains the same form factor for use with existing accessories. The AirTag pairs with new FineWoven Key Rings in five colors. They requires iOS 26 or later on iPhone and iPad.

