Telangana: Hyderabad Police Crack Down On Digital Harassment; Over 3,800 Offenders Apprehended In 2025

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar said on Sunday that harassment of women, particularly digital blackmail and cyberstalking will be dealt with firmly and without compromise.

"No offender should assume anonymity or technology will shield them from the law. We will pursue every complaint with seriousness and ensure strict legal action," the Commissioner said.

SHE Teams of Hyderabad police resolved over 1,100 complaints and apprehended over 3,800 miscreants in a year.

Using a combination of undercover surveillance, decoy operations, and technical expertise, the specialised wing of the city police apprehended 3,826 individuals caught red-handed for various forms of harassment in 2025.

Sajjanar reiterated that women’s safety remains a non-negotiable priority for the Hyderabad police.

Urging women not to suffer in silence, he stated that fear of stigma or exposure should never deter victims from seeking help.

"Your identity and dignity will be protected. Confidentiality is our responsibility, and the police will stand with every woman who approaches us," he added, assuring a swift response and victim-centric handling of complaints.

Sajjanar said that an analysis of cases registered during the year pointed to a worrying rise in cyber-related offences. Blackmail emerged as the most common complaint, with 366 victims seeking assistance.

Offenders typically befriended women on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, gained their trust, and later misused recorded video calls or private photographs to extort money or sexual favours. In several cases, former partners used old images to threaten victims, often attempting to disrupt their future marriages or personal lives.

Police also observed a rise in what they termed "psychological voyeurism", where offenders exploit the anonymity of digital platforms to harass women. The SHE Teams resolved 121 cases of midnight harassment through internet calls and 82 cases involving fake profiles and the circulation of obscene content on WhatsApp.

At least 50 women reported severe mental distress due to repeated abusive calls from untraceable numbers, which were later identified using forensic analysis. The teams further handled 98 cases of breach of promise to marry, where men allegedly exploited women emotionally, physically, or financially under the pretext of marriage before abandoning them.

Psychological counselling was provided to the victims, and criminal proceedings were initiated against the accused.

Apart from complaint-based action, the SHE Teams maintained a strong preventive presence on the ground. Fifteen teams operating in plain clothes conducted surveillance and decoy operations at bus stations, colleges, and other crowded public places. Of the 3,826 individuals apprehended, most were counselled along with their family members, while serious cases led to FIRs, arrests, and judicial custody.

