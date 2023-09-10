Techno Mechanicus, Elon Musk's Secret Third Child, Revealed In Biography

Elon Musk | AFP

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and Owner of X (formerly Twitter), has welcomed a third child with his former partner Grimes, whose identity has been kept confidential until now. The child is named Techno Mechanicus, according to a book published by the New York Times on Saturday.

The revelation is made in the forthcoming biography of Musk, titled 'Elon Musk'.

Elon Musk and singer Grimes' choice of names for their children has consistently captured public interest in the past. Their first child, a son named X Æ A-Xii, was welcomed in May 2020. Subsequently, the couple introduced a daughter into their family, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, through surrogacy in December 2021.

However, revelations from Musk's forthcoming biography have unveiled the existence of their third child, which was kept a secret.

Elon Musk and Grimes' third child

According to a recent article in The New York Times, Elon Musk and Grimes have disclosed that their third child goes by the name Techno Mechanicus, with the nickname Tau.

The information is sourced from an upcoming biography about Musk, penned by journalist Walter Isaacson.

His biography is set to be released on September 12, the book has generated considerable attention due to the insights it provides into Musk's life and experiences, with several details already circulating in the public domain.

