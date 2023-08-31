Elon Musk Adds Calling and Video Features On X; No Phone Number Required

Elon Musk now seems to be going a step ahead on X (formerly Twitter).
Elon Musk on Thursday announced that the a new feature on the X will be added soon.
He announced that the X will be adding an audio and video calls feature very soon and it will be compatible with Android, iOS, PC, and Mac. He also claims that the audio and video calls can be made without any phone number.
His post on X said, "Video & audio calls coming to X: - Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC - No phone number needed - X is the effective global address book. That set of factors is unique."
Earlier this month, X designer Andrea Conway, shared a post on the platform, giving an hint of the new feature.
The upcoming X feature, which has been hinted at on several occasions in the past, is now anticipated to be unveiled in one of the forthcoming updates.
