TCS Nashik Office Shifted to Work-From-Home Amid Harassment Probe, Employee Confirms

TCS Fresher Shares 'Cryptic' HR Email Asking For An In-Person Meeting; Netizens Ask Him To 'Prepare To Be Fired' | Sourced

All employees at Tata Consultancy Services' Nashik office have been assigned to work from home following serious allegations of workplace harassment and an ongoing police investigation.

Remote Work Decision Follows Multiple Complaints

The decision to shift operations away from the physical office comes as Nashik police investigate nine complaints of mental and sexual harassment filed by eight women employees, covering incidents from February 2022 to March 2026.

"Amid the controversy and investigation, all employees at the Nashik office have now been assigned to work from home," the employee, who has worked at TCS for six years, told NDTV in a video interview.

Employee Describes Isolation and Confiscation of Belongings

The woman detailed disturbing working conditions at the office, saying she was transferred to the Nashik location and then made to work alone on a rooftop terrace, separated from the main building.

"I was made to work alone on the rooftop, and my phone and bag were confiscated," she reportedly said. "Whenever I came downstairs to use the washroom or for other purposes, my mobile phone, bag, and all personal belongings were confiscated under the pretext of security or other excuses."

Pattern of Targeting Young Women Alleged

The employee claimed that young women aged 20 to 25 were being specifically approached as "soft targets" and that even HR personnel were either complicit or too intimidated to help.

"We have seen that many of the young employees who work in the company were being exploited. They were being brainwashed," she said. "If you have any complaints, then you go to your HR. But here, even the HR was scared."

Seven Arrested, Including HR Manager

A special investigation team has arrested seven employees: Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansari, and HR manager Nida Khan. All have been suspended by TCS.

Police allege the accused engaged in inappropriate physical contact on false promises of marriage, made obscene remarks about employees' physical appearance and personal lives, and threatened women who complained with termination. One male employee was allegedly forced to perform religious rituals and had his religion insulted.

Nida Khan has been described by police as the "lady captain" who allegedly befriended women employees and gradually pressured them regarding religious practices.

Read Also Who Are The Two Alleged Masterminds In The TCS Nashik Sexual Harassment Case?

Company Response

TCS issued a statement affirming its "long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form" and said it took swift action upon learning of the allegations. The company stated it is cooperating fully with law enforcement.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran called the allegations "gravely concerning and anguishing" on Monday, announcing a thorough investigation under TCS Chief Operating Officer Arathi Subramanian.