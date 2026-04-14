Who Are The Two Alleged Masterminds In The TCS Nashik Sexual Harassment Case? |

Police investigating the TCS Nashik scandal have identified two suspended employees as the alleged masterminds behind a four-year pattern of sexual harassment and attempted forcible religious conversions at the workplace.

TCS Nashik Scandal: Tausif Attar and Nida Khan Named as masterminds

Senior police officiasl told The Hindu that they have identified the mastermind duo as Tausif Attar and Nida Khan. Khan, who had been working as an HR manager in the Nashik office before being transferred to Mumbai, is currently absconding, with four police teams formed to trace her.

TCS Nashik Scandal: Allegations of radicalisation and brainwashing

According to police, Attar's views became extremely radical after he returned from Mecca three years ago, with him allegedly saying Islam is the only religion and speaking ill of Hinduism. He allegedly tried to convince an employee that his father would be cured of paralysis if he accepted Islam.

Attar also stands accused of rape on false promises of marriage. “He also raped a victim on the false promises of marriage while concealing facts that he was already married and had two children," the police told the publication.

"The accused duo managed to completely change the victim's belief. She had started reciting Kalma, wearing burqa and offering namaz," police stated.

TCS Nashik scandal: HR manager's alleged role in targeting women

Khan allegedly introduced young women to the accused and constantly spoke ill about Hinduism, while also teaching victims how to offer namaz and recite Kalmas, according to investigators.

TCS Nashik scandal: Senior manager gets extended custody over inaction

Meanwhile, a local court in Nashik sent suspended senior manager Ashwini Chainani to two more days of police custody. Police sought the extension on grounds that she failed to take timely action on complaints raised by victims, with over 78 emails exchanged and several phone calls made. Police argued that had she escalated these concerns on time, the situation would not have escalated.

So far, nine FIRs have been registered and seven accused arrested, with one accused still absconding. The alleged sexual harassment and forcible conversions had been ongoing in the Nashik office for the last four years. TCS has suspended all eight employees named in the cases.

Tata leadership responds with zero-tolerance stance

Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran assured that action would be taken against those found guilty, with the Tata Group maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees.

The company has ordered an investigation led by its chief operating officer, Aarthi Subramanian.