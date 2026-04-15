TCS Nashik Controversy: Money Trail, Harassment Claims Under Investigation | file pic

Nashik: Bank accounts of the accused arrested in connection with the sexual harassment and religious conversion case involving some women employees of an IT firm in Nashik are being investigated to check whether they had received funds for carrying out illegal activities, sources said.

The case is being investigated by an SIT.

The bank accounts of the accused are being investigated to determine the source of funds, sources in police said on Tuesday, without elaborating.

A local court on Monday extended the police custody of the female operations manager of TCS BPO until April 15 in connection with the case.

Seven employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), including six men and a woman, have been arrested so far. Another female employee is absconding, according to investigators.

Earlier this week, the police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the complaints lodged by eight female employees, who claimed that senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, and the human resources department ignored their complaints.

The arrested staffers, who have since been suspended, have been identified as Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansari, and the female operations manager, police said.

TCS on Sunday said that the firm has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, confirming the suspension of employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at its Nashik office.

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On Monday, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran termed sexual harassment as "gravely concerning and anguishing", and announced that a thorough investigation is underway under TCS's Chief Operating Officer Arathi Subramanian to establish the facts and identify individuals responsible for the situation.

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