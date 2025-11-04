Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Date Tipped; Expected To Offer Bigger Batteries, AI-Focused Features

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra | Twitter

The next generation Samsung Galaxy S26 flagship lineup is reported to launch on February 25 next year. The phones will launch at a dedicated Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco, according to a fresh report from South Korean outlet Money Today.

This marks Samsung’s first Bay Area Galaxy S launch since the S23 in 2023. A company insider told the paper, "San Francisco has emerged as a centre of AI technology. It is the optimal location for Samsung, which has ushered in the AI smartphone era."

Why the one-month delay?

The S24 and S25 both dropped in January. Insiders blame the later date on last-minute lineup tweaks and extra polish for next-gen One UI 9 software that is set to bring a host of AI features.

Early rumours of axing the base model for a “Pro” or reviving the curved-screen “Edge” are dead. According to this report, Samsung will stick with three models for next year - the Samsung Galaxy S26, the Samsung Galaxy S26+, and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The u-turn follows lukewarm buzz around the limited-run Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

The report suggests that the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 seirs will be in February 2026 with pre-orders beginning the same week. Open sale in retail stores is likley to begin sometime in March next year.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series expected specifications

All three phones are reported to switch to brighter, more efficient M14 OLED panels. Expect region-specific chips as usual i.e. Exynos 2600 SoC or Snapdragon 8 Elite (Gen 5). The Samsung Galaxy S26 may feature a 6.3-inch display, whereas the Plus model is likley to feature a bigger 6.7-inch display. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is reported to feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ display with AI privacy filter (auto-narrows viewing angles in public).

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to feature a 200-megapixel main sensor, 50-megapixel 5x periscope sensor, and a 12-megapixel or 50-megapixel 3x telescope rear sensor. Base and Plus models get the same triple-cam minus the second telephoto lens.

Coming to the battery, rumours suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S26 may pack a 4,300mAh battery, whereas the Plus model may integrate a 4,900mAh battery. The Ultra model is tipped to pack a mega 5,400mAh battery battery with 60W wired charging speed, Qi2 magnetic wireless charging support, and a dedicated S Pen slot as well.

Samsung hasn’t commented officially, but the report says that the invites are already in the works.