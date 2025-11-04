 Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Date Tipped; Expected To Offer Bigger Batteries, AI-Focused Features
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechSamsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Date Tipped; Expected To Offer Bigger Batteries, AI-Focused Features

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Date Tipped; Expected To Offer Bigger Batteries, AI-Focused Features

Samsung is reported to stick with three models for next year—the Samsung Galaxy S26, the Samsung Galaxy S26+, and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The U-turn follows lukewarm buzz around the limited-run Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra | Twitter

The next generation Samsung Galaxy S26 flagship lineup is reported to launch on February 25 next year. The phones will launch at a dedicated Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco, according to a fresh report from South Korean outlet Money Today.

This marks Samsung’s first Bay Area Galaxy S launch since the S23 in 2023. A company insider told the paper, "San Francisco has emerged as a centre of AI technology. It is the optimal location for Samsung, which has ushered in the AI smartphone era."

Read Also
Samsung Expands Galaxy AI To Support 22 Languages, Adds Gujarati & Filipino
article-image

Why the one-month delay?

The S24 and S25 both dropped in January. Insiders blame the later date on last-minute lineup tweaks and extra polish for next-gen One UI 9 software that is set to bring a host of AI features.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Sakinaka Police Book 4 Family Members For Murdering 43-Year-Old Man Over Petty Dispute
Mumbai Crime: Sakinaka Police Book 4 Family Members For Murdering 43-Year-Old Man Over Petty Dispute
Bajaj Finance Disburses Record Number Of Consumer Loans During The Festive Season, Registering 27% Growth In Volume
Bajaj Finance Disburses Record Number Of Consumer Loans During The Festive Season, Registering 27% Growth In Volume
India Sends Vaccines To Timor-Leste As Island Nation Battles Rabies Outbreak
India Sends Vaccines To Timor-Leste As Island Nation Battles Rabies Outbreak
Bengaluru Man 'Exposes Private Part & Masturbates' In Front Of Woman Taking Morning Walk; Prompts Search Investigation
Bengaluru Man 'Exposes Private Part & Masturbates' In Front Of Woman Taking Morning Walk; Prompts Search Investigation

Early rumours of axing the base model for a “Pro” or reviving the curved-screen “Edge” are dead. According to this report, Samsung will stick with three models for next year - the Samsung Galaxy S26, the Samsung Galaxy S26+, and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The u-turn follows lukewarm buzz around the limited-run Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

The report suggests that the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 seirs will be in February 2026 with pre-orders beginning the same week. Open sale in retail stores is likley to begin sometime in March next year.

Read Also
Samsung Electronics' Net Profit Shoots Up 21% With The Chip Segment Posting Record Performance Amid...
article-image

Samsung Galaxy S26 series expected specifications

All three phones are reported to switch to brighter, more efficient M14 OLED panels. Expect region-specific chips as usual i.e. Exynos 2600 SoC or Snapdragon 8 Elite (Gen 5). The Samsung Galaxy S26 may feature a 6.3-inch display, whereas the Plus model is likley to feature a bigger 6.7-inch display. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is reported to feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ display with AI privacy filter (auto-narrows viewing angles in public).

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to feature a 200-megapixel main sensor, 50-megapixel 5x periscope sensor, and a 12-megapixel or 50-megapixel 3x telescope rear sensor. Base and Plus models get the same triple-cam minus the second telephoto lens.

Coming to the battery, rumours suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S26 may pack a 4,300mAh battery, whereas the Plus model may integrate a 4,900mAh battery. The Ultra model is tipped to pack a mega 5,400mAh battery battery with 60W wired charging speed, Qi2 magnetic wireless charging support, and a dedicated S Pen slot as well.

Samsung hasn’t commented officially, but the report says that the invites are already in the works.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Samsung Electronics To Appeal $191.4 Million US Jury Verdict In OLED Patent Dispute

Samsung Electronics To Appeal $191.4 Million US Jury Verdict In OLED Patent Dispute

ChatGPT Latest Shopping Feature: The Next Frontier of AI-Powered E-Commerce

ChatGPT Latest Shopping Feature: The Next Frontier of AI-Powered E-Commerce

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Date Tipped; Expected To Offer Bigger Batteries,...

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Date Tipped; Expected To Offer Bigger Batteries,...

ChatGPT Go Subscription Is Now Free For All Indian Users For 12 Months: Step-By-Step Process On How...

ChatGPT Go Subscription Is Now Free For All Indian Users For 12 Months: Step-By-Step Process On How...

iOS 26.1 Rolls Out To Compatible iPhone Users Globally, Brings 50+ Security Patches: What's New &...

iOS 26.1 Rolls Out To Compatible iPhone Users Globally, Brings 50+ Security Patches: What's New &...