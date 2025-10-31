 Samsung Expands Galaxy AI To Support 22 Languages, Adds Gujarati & Filipino
With this expansion, Galaxy AI brings its powerful tools to even more users, helping people communicate and stay productive in their preferred languages.

IANSUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 05:52 PM IST
article-image
Samsung | Representative Image

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. On Thursday announced that its Galaxy AI platform now supports 22 languages, with the addition of Gujarati and Filipino.

The new language update began rolling out on October 29, furthering Samsung’s goal of making artificial intelligence more inclusive and accessible across the world.



The update allows users to download the new language packs directly from the Settings app.

Galaxy AI includes several smart features that make daily communication easier. The Live Translate feature enables real-time, two-way voice and text translation during phone calls, making cross-border conversations smoother.

The Interpreter tool instantly translates face-to-face talks on a split screen -- useful while traveling, dining out, or asking for directions.

Other tools like Chat Assist, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, and Browsing Assist help users write, summarise, translate, and stay organised more efficiently.

These AI features are designed to feel natural and adapt to the unique ways people communicate in different regions.

The new Gujarati and Filipino language support was developed in collaboration with Samsung Research centers in India and Indonesia.

This effort highlights Samsung’s focus on building localized language models that reflect cultural and linguistic nuances.

“The addition of Gujarati to Galaxy AI is a significant milestone in our mission to democratise AI in India, a country known for its linguistic diversity,” said Giridhar Jakki, Senior Director and Head of the Language AI Team at Samsung R&amp;D Institute India, Bengaluru.

“By including Gujarati, we are empowering native speakers to use features like Call Assist and Interpreter seamlessly, powered by our advanced on-device AI technology,” Jakki added.

Galaxy AI has become an integral part of users’ lives since its launch. According to Samsung, more than 70 per cent of Galaxy S25 users worldwide use Galaxy AI and Google Gemini features regularly, with nearly half depending on AI daily.

In India, engagement is even higher – 91 per cent of Galaxy S25 users actively use Galaxy AI.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

