 Samsung Electronics To Appeal $191.4 Million US Jury Verdict In OLED Patent Dispute
A U.S. federal jury in Texas ordered Samsung Electronics to pay $191.4 million to Ireland-based Pictiva Displays for infringing two OLED display patents. Samsung denied the claims and plans to appeal, also challenging the patents’ validity with the U.S. Patent Office. The case adds to Samsung’s ongoing patent disputes in the U.S., including a recent $445.5 million ruling.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 12:44 PM IST
Samsung Electronics To Appeal $191.4 Million US Jury Verdict In OLED Patent Dispute | File Pic

Seoul: Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it will appeal a US federal jury verdict ordering the company to pay $191.4 million in damages over alleged infringement of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display patents owned by an Irish display firm.

About The Verdict

The verdict, delivered by a jury in Marshall, Texas, on Monday (U.S. time), found that Samsung Electronics' smartphones, televisions, computers and wearable devices infringed two patents related to OLED display technology held by Pictiva Displays.

Samsung Electronics denied the claims and said it will appeal the verdict, reports Yonhap news agency. "We intend to appeal the jury's verdict that has ruled that the two patents were infringed upon," it said.

ChatGPT Latest Shopping Feature: The Next Frontier of AI-Powered E-Commerce
The South Korean tech giant noted it was pursuing a separate case claiming the invalidity of the patent in question with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, said the report.

The lawsuit, filed in 2023, is one of several major patent cases brought against Samsung Electronics in Texas, a key U.S. state in which corporate intellectual property disputes are handled.

Meanwhile, a U.S. federal jury last month ordered Samsung Electronics Co. to pay $445.5 million in damages after finding that the South Korean company infringed multiple wireless network technology patents held by an American firm, according to foreign media reports.

According to the reports, the federal jury in Marshall, Texas, ruled Friday (U.S. time) that Samsung violated four patents owned by Collision Communications, a New Hampshire-based company specialising in wireless network efficiency technologies.

ChatGPT Go Subscription Is Now Free For All Indian Users For 12 Months: Step-By-Step Process On How...
The jury determined that Samsung's products, including its Galaxy smartphones and notebook computers with wireless functions, infringed the patents in question.

Collision Communications filed the lawsuit against Samsung in 2023, claiming infringement of its proprietary technology, according to the report.

