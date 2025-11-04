ChatGPT Go Subscription Is Now Free For All Indian Users For 12 Months: Step-By-Step Process On How To Upgrade

OpenAI has announced that its popular ChatGPT Go subscription plan will be available completely free for 12 months to all users in India. The offer, kicking off today, comes on the heels of OpenAI's DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru and aims to onboard millions of new users while giving existing ones a significant upgrade at no cost. Whether you're a student, professional, or casual user, this promo unlocks premium AI features without dipping into your wallet.

ChatGPT Go was first rolled out in India just three months ago as the company's most budget-friendly paid tier, and this free year effectively waives the subscription fee until November 2026. The ChatGPT Go plan is otherwise priced at Rs. 399 per month (including GST), but OpenAI is offering the first 12 months free of cost for all users in India. Users will save a total of Rs. 4,788 with this offer.

How to upgrade to ChatGPT Go: Step-by-step guide

Claiming your free ChatGPT Go access is quick and seamless, taking just a few minutes via the web or app. No special codes or referrals needed – simply follow these steps:

1. Head to the Platform: Open the ChatGPT website (chatgpt.com) in your browser or launch the ChatGPT app on iOS/Android. Ensure you're connected from an Indian IP for eligibility verification.

2. Sign In or Register: Use your email (like Gmail) to log in. New users can create a free account in seconds – no credit card required upfront.

3. Access Settings: Click the profile icon in the top-right corner, then select Settings followed by Subscription (or directly tap "Upgrade for free" if prompted or shows up on top of the window).

4. Choose ChatGPT Go: Scroll to the plans section and select "ChatGPT Go." The promo will automatically apply, showing it as free for the first 12 months.

5. Confirm and Activate: Review the on-screen details – for existing paid users, the upgrade happens instantly. Hit "Subscribe" or "Activate," and you're set. Check your dashboard to confirm the free period.

If you encounter any glitches, OpenAI's in-app support or help center has troubleshooting tips. Post-promo plan, you'll be notified 30 days in advance to avoid auto-renewal at standard rates.

ChatGPT Go vs ChatGPT free plan

ChatGPT Go comes with enhancements from the free tier, for instance:

- Priority Access: Faster response times during peak hours, reducing wait times that plague the free plan.

- Advanced Model Integration: Expanded access to GPT-5, including better reasoning, coding assistance, and creative writing tools.

- Higher Usage Limits: Up to 100 messages every 3 hours (vs. strict caps on free), plus expanded file uploads for analysis and image generation via DALL·E than the free-tier.

- Custom GPTs and Memory: Build and use personalized AI assistants, with conversation memory for more contextual interactions.

- Multi-Device Sync Seamless experience across web, mobile, and desktop, with offline mode for basic queries.