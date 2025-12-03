Redmi 15C 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Redmi 15C 5G has finally launched in India after many teasers. The phone comes with budget specifications, including the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and up to 8GB RAM options. The phone is an incremental upgrade from the predecessor Redmi 14C, and its big highlight is the large 6,000mAh battery. The phone will go on sale from December 11 onwards.

Redmi 15C 5G price in India, launch offers

The Redmi 15C 5G has been launched in India with three storage variants. The base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs. 12,499, while the mid-tier 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage costs Rs. 13,999. The top-end configuration featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 15,499.

The smartphone will go on sale starting December 11 through multiple channels including Amazon.in, Mi.com and Xiaomi's retail stores across the country. Customers can choose from three colour variants - Dusk Purple, Moonlight Blue and Midnight Black.

Redmi 15C 5G specifications

The Redmi 15C 5G features a large 6.9-inch HD+ display with 1600x720 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and can reach brightness levels of up to 660nits typically, with peak brightness touching 810 nits in high brightness mode. The display has received triple TUV Rheinland certifications including Low Blue Light and Flicker Free, along with DC dimming support.

Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 6300 processor built on a 6nm manufacturing process. The phone comes with LPDDR4X RAM options of 4GB, 6GB or 8GB, with support for an additional 8GB of virtual RAM expansion. Internal storage is fixed at 128GB across all variants using UFS 2.2 technology, with the option to expand further up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a secondary camera. Photography enthusiasts get an 8MP selfie shooter on the front with an f/2.0 aperture. An 8-megapixel front camera is housed within a notch at the top of the screen.

The device runs on Android 15 with Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 skin on top, and the company has committed to providing two years of software updates along with four years of security patches.

One of the standout features is the large 6000mAh battery, a significant upgrade from the 5160mAh cell found in its predecessor. The battery supports 33W fast charging, also an improvement over the previous generation's 18W charging capability. For security, there's a side-mounted fingerprint scanner built into the power button. The phone measures 171.56x79.49x7.99mm and weighs 211 grams.

Connectivity options are comprehensive, including 5G support for both SA and NSA networks across multiple bands, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac supporting both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS with GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port. The device also retains the increasingly rare 3.5mm headphone jack and includes FM radio functionality. It carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and supports dual SIM functionality with a dedicated microSD card slot.