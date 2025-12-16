Realme Narzo 90 5G, Narzo 90x 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications |

Realme Narzo 90 5G and Realme Narzo 90x 5G smartphones have launched in India. Both smartphones share a large 7,000mAh battery, 60W wired fast charging, and a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. However, they differ in several key areas. The Realme Narzo 90 delivers a sharper full-HD+ AMOLED display, a more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset, superior IP66/IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance, and a lighter build. In contrast, the Realme Narzo 90x prioritises a bigger screen with higher 144Hz refresh rate, practical additions like 400 percent ultra volume and ArmorShell protection, and a focus on everyday durability with IP65 rating.

Realme Narzo 90 5G, Realme Narzo 90x 5G: Price in India

The Realme Narzo 90 5G is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 18,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Realme Narzo 90x 5G is more affordable, starting at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs. 15,499 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration.

Both models will be available through the official Realme website and Amazon India from December 24 onwards. The Realme Narzo 90 5G comes in Victory Gold and Carbon Black colourways, whereas the Narzo 90x 5G will be available in Nitro Blue and Flash Blue colour options.

Realme Narzo 90 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Realme Narzo 90 5G runs Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 and features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,372 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, peak brightness of 1,400 nits, 397 ppi pixel density, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 100 percent sRGB coverage, and support for 1.07 billion colours. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The dual rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor in a square module. The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. It carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, and weighs around 181g.

Realme Narzo 90x specifications

The Realme Narzo 90x 5G also runs Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 and sports a 6.80-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, and 83 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, along with wet-hand touch support and flicker-free DC dimming. It is equipped with an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz, supported by a large cooling system and up to 8GB RAM (expandable to 18GB dynamically) with 128GB storage.

The rear camera features a 50-megapixel Sony AI main sensor, complemented by AI photography tools and dual-view video mode. It houses a 7,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging, reverse charging, and 6-year battery health optimisation. Additional features include IP65 dust and water resistance, ArmorShell protection, 400 percent ultra volume mode, Rhythm Pulse Light notifications, and a futuristic AeroFlow design.