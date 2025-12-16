 Google Announces $8 Million Funding For Four AI Centres Of Excellence In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechGoogle Announces $8 Million Funding For Four AI Centres Of Excellence In India

Google Announces $8 Million Funding For Four AI Centres Of Excellence In India

The centres include TANUH at IISc Bangalore, which will focus on developing scalable AI solutions for effective treatment of non-communicable diseases; Airawat Research Foundation at IIT Kanpur, which will focus on pioneering research on AI to transform urban governance.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 05:33 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: In a bid to support India’s research ecosystem, Google.org, the philanthropic arm of Google, on Tuesday announced a funding of $8 million for four AI Centres of Excellence for health, agriculture, education, and sustainable cities.

The centres were established by the Government, aligning with the vision to "Make AI in India and Make AI work for India".

The centres include TANUH at IISc Bangalore, which will focus on developing scalable AI solutions for effective treatment of non-communicable diseases; Airawat Research Foundation at IIT Kanpur, which will focus on pioneering research on AI to transform urban governance.

The AI Centre of Excellence for Education at IIT Madras will focus on developing solutions to enhance learning and teaching outcomes, while ANNAM.AI at IIT Ropar will focus on developing data-driven solutions for agriculture and farmer welfare.

FPJ Shorts
Google Announces $8 Million Funding For Four AI Centres Of Excellence In India
Google Announces $8 Million Funding For Four AI Centres Of Excellence In India
Tanya Mittal Gwalior House: Address, Inside Photos & Other Details Of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's Abode
Tanya Mittal Gwalior House: Address, Inside Photos & Other Details Of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's Abode
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Is All Set To Enter ₹ 400 Crore Club
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Is All Set To Enter ₹ 400 Crore Club
IPL 2026 Auction: After Prashant Veer, Chennai Super Kings Splurge ₹14.20 Crore On Kartik Sharma
IPL 2026 Auction: After Prashant Veer, Chennai Super Kings Splurge ₹14.20 Crore On Kartik Sharma

In addition, Google announced a $2 million founding contribution to establish the new Indic Language Technologies Research Hub at IIT Bombay.

The hub, set up in memory of Professor Pushpak Bhattacharyya, a pioneer in Indic language technologies and a Visiting Researcher at Google DeepMind, will aim to ensure that global AI advancements serve India’s linguistic diversity.

Read Also
BHIM Launches 'Garv Se Swadeshi' Campaign With ₹20 Cashback To Boost Digital Payments
article-image

“India is approaching artificial intelligence as a strategic national capability, not as a short-term technology trend. The four AI Centres of Excellence have been conceived as a coordinated national research mission, advancing foundational research, responsible AI, and applied solutions that serve public purpose, and contributing to our larger aspiration of Viksit Bharat 2047,” said Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education.

“Building a globally competitive AI ecosystem requires not only public investment, but also strong institutional leadership and long-term partnerships with industry. This effort is supported by Google and Google.org through their $8 million contribution to the AI Centres of Excellence and a $2 million founding contribution to the Indic Language Technologies Research Hub at IIT Bombay,” he added.

At Google’s “Lab to Impact” dialogue, supported by the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the company also committed $400,000 to support the development of India’s Health Foundation model using Google’s MedGemma -- the specialised AI model designed for healthcare.

As a first step, Ajna Lens will work with experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to build models that will support India-specific use cases in Dermatology and OPD Triaging.

The resulting models will contribute to India’s Digital Public Infrastructure, and their outcomes will be made accessible to the ecosystem.

Read Also
Realme Narzo 90 5G, Narzo 90x 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
article-image

Google is also working with India’s National Health Authority (NHA) to deploy its advanced AI to convert millions of fragmented, unstructured medical records, such as doctors' clinical and progress notes, into the international, machine-readable FHIR standard.

"From foundational research to ecosystem deployment to scaled impact, our full-stack approach is equipping the country to lead a global AI-powered future, with innovations from India’s labs benefiting billions across the world," said Dr Manish Gupta, Senior Research Director, Google DeepMind.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Google Announces $8 Million Funding For Four AI Centres Of Excellence In India

Google Announces $8 Million Funding For Four AI Centres Of Excellence In India

Christmas 2025: This App Lets You Play Secret Santa Online

Christmas 2025: This App Lets You Play Secret Santa Online

BHIM Launches 'Garv Se Swadeshi' Campaign With ₹20 Cashback To Boost Digital Payments

BHIM Launches 'Garv Se Swadeshi' Campaign With ₹20 Cashback To Boost Digital Payments

Realme Narzo 90 5G, Narzo 90x 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 90 5G, Narzo 90x 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

CES 2026: LG To Unveil Award-Winning Micro RGB evo TV Series Next Month

CES 2026: LG To Unveil Award-Winning Micro RGB evo TV Series Next Month