Realme Introduces Master Design To Number Series With Naoto Fukasawa |

New Delhi: Design has never been just about how something looks; it defines how it is felt, lived with, and remembered.

As technology races forward at unprecedented speed, true innovation is no longer measured by performance alone, but by restraint; not by features, but by the sense of calm and presence a device brings into everyday life.

For today’s young, urban audience, design has quietly become a form of self-care. A colour palette inspired by nature can bring a sense of balance in the middle of a hectic schedule. Thoughtful proportions and ergonomics can make a device feel effortlessly integrated into daily life.

The evolution of smartphone design has therefore expanded beyond sleek forms to include harmony, craftsmanship, and emotional resonance. The philosophy behind how a device is designed now matters as much as the hardware it carries.

Against this backdrop, realme has steadily built a reputation for elevating design as a core brand pillar, driven by a clear commitment to delivering thoughtful, high-quality design for a new generation of users.

Over the years, strategic design partnerships have become instrumental in shaping realme’s visual and emotional identity.

Collaborations with Matteo Menotto for the realme 11 Pro Series, Ollivier Savéo for the realme 12 Pro Series, and Valeur Designers for the realme 14 Pro Series each introduced distinct design languages, ensuring every generation stood apart.

Design excellence has also been a defining force within the realme GT Series, where performance-led innovation met refined aesthetics.

realme’s collaboration with renowned Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa began with the realme GT Master Edition, followed by the GT 2 Series, both of which brought his philosophy of ‘quiet design’ and everyday sensibility to high-performance smartphones.

These milestones marked a shift -- proving that even performance flagships could be emotionally resonant, minimal, and deeply human-centric.

Yet among these is the partnership with Naoto Fukasawa, one of the world's most influential industrial designers, whose work is defined by simplicity, sensory awareness, and a deep understanding of how objects should integrate with human life.

His long-term partnership with realme has produced several award-winning Master Editions, each redefining material exploration in smartphones.

Now, in a significant milestone, Fukasawa collaborates with the realme Number Series for the very first time, shaping the design identity of the realme 16 Pro Series. This collaboration is shaped by a simple yet powerful insight: young people navigating dense, fast-paced cities crave small pockets of mental freedom where they can breathe and unwind.

The realme 16 Pro Series brings this insight to life through the Urban Wild Design concept, which blends the purity of nature with the refinement of urban craftsmanship to create a smartphone that feels grounded yet modern.

The natural aspect of this idea comes through in the Nature-Touch Design, inspired by elements like wheat and pebbles that carry an inherent calming quality.

The device introduces an industry-first material, bio-based organic silicone, with a resilient and skin-friendly texture that replicates the gentle qualities of nature.

The All-Nature Curve Design ensures a continuous and harmonious flow from the back panel to the mid-frame and the curved display, making every grip comfortable and natural.

The design speaks through refined restraint. Master Gold draws from sunlit wheat fields, while Master Grey echoes the calm neutrality of natural stone, both meticulously refined by Naoto Fukasawa to preserve the purity and depth of nature’s tones. Encased in an ultra-slim 8.49 mm body, the device feels light, effortless, and unobtrusive in everyday use.

This softness is balanced by urban precision, expressed through the Metal Mirror and Volcanic Camera Deco. Luxury PVD craftsmanship, nanoscale metal coatings, and a polished metallic mid-frame deliver durability, elegance, and a confident grip.

More than a smartphone, the realme 16 Pro Series is a thoughtfully crafted emotional experience, uniting natural serenity, urban sophistication, and Fukasawa’s philosophy of intuitive simplicity to bring calm, comfort, and expression into daily life.

With this collaboration, realme elevates the Number Series to a new level of design refinement.

The 16 Pro Series becomes a personal “field of freedom,” a moment of ease carried in the palm, shaped to support both the fast pace and the quiet pauses of modern life.

Launching soon, it sets a new benchmark for smartphone design, inviting users to experience a device made for comfort, crafted for expression, and designed to help them find their own field of freedom.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)