 iPhone Fold May Not Have Face ID, Tipped To Feature Under-Display Front Camera Setup
The first ever foldable phone from Apple – the iPhone Fold – is likely to not include Face ID or a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Instead, it will feature a side-mounted Touch ID to keep the form factor thin. The tipster also notes that the hinge design is 'very strong'.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
iPhone Fold New Leaks Hint At Return Of Touch ID, Hidden Front Camera | X/ @techiboy96

Apple is largely rumoured to launch the iPhone Fold next year, and leaks have been aplenty. The tech giant has ordered foldable panels from Samsung, and the quantity seems to be higher than anticipated, hinting at Apple's ambitions with the foldable device. New leaks suggest that the iPhone Fold may have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and not a ultrasonic under-display Touch ID sensor. This is to retain the thin form factor of the phone.

iPhone Fold to not have Face ID

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked that the first ever foldable phone from Apple – the iPhone Fold – is likely to not include Face ID or a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Instead, it will feature a side-mounted Touch ID to keep the form factor thin. The tipster also notes that the hinge design is 'very strong'.

iPhone Fold may have an under-display front camera

Talking about the camera, the tipster notes that the iPhone Fold is likely to feature an under-display selfie camera underneath the main folding screen which will measure at 7.58-inches. The external cover display, sized at 5.25-inches, opts for a more conventional small punch-hole cut-out for its front-facing camera. At the back, the foldable is likley to feature a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor.

The tipster also notes that Samsung is also evaluating a wide foldable phone, but the industry's first large-size horizontal wide foldable phone will likely be won by a Chinese manufacturer.

The iPhone Fold is reported to feature a book-style folding mechanism that opens horizontally, featuring a large internal display paired with a more compact external cover screen.

While Apple has yet to confirm any plans for a foldable iPhone, these details from Digital Chat Station align with persistent industry rumours and supply chain reports. The foldable smartphone market is expected to grow by 30 percent next year, possibly due to the anticipated iPhone Fold launch.

