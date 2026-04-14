Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Priced Starting At ₹13,499

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G smartphone has launched in India as a budget-focused 5G offering. Key features inlcude battery life, performance, and durability. The phone comes with a 7,000mAh Titan battery with reverse charging, a 144Hz display with up to 900nits peak brightness, and the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Price in India

The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G is priced at Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, Rs. 14,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The phone is available in two colour options: Thunder Black and Frost Silver, both featuring the brand's ThunderFrost Design inspired by contrasting natural forces.

The first sale is scheduled for April 21 from 12 noon to midnight on Amazon.in and realme.com. As part of the launch offer, the 4GB RAM models carry a Rs. 1,000 coupon discount, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a Rs. 1,500 coupon discount, bringing the effective prices to Rs. 12,499, Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 14,999 respectively.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Specifications

The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G features a 144Hz Eye Comfort Display with up to 900nits of brightness, DC dimming support, and Smart Touch technology for accurate touch response under wet or oily conditions. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core 6nm chipset with an alleged AnTuTu score exceeding 560,000 and a 5,300mm2 Airflow VC cooling system for sustained performance during heavy use. The phone is available in up to 6GB of RAM with support for up to 14GB of Dynamic RAM, paired with up to 128GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the Narzo 100 Lite 5G sports a 13-megapixel AI rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera, with AI enhancements and Live Photo support. AI features include AI Eraser 2.0, AI Clear Face, AI Image Matting, AI-powered document summarisation and translation, Circle to Search, and Google Gemini integration.

The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G carries a 7,000mAh Titan battery with 15W fast charging, reverse charging, Bypass Charging, and Titan Health Tech, with realme claiming up to six years of battery health. At one percent battery, the phone is said to support 40 minutes of calling or 8.8 hours of standby time. AI Power Saving and Super Power Saving modes are also included for extended endurance.

The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G carries Military-Grade Shock Resistance and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It measures 8.45mm in thickness and weighs approximately 212g. The phone runs realme UI based on Android 16 and supports 5G connectivity.