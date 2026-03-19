Realme P4 Lite 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Realme P4 Lite 5G has launched in India, and it is a meaningful step up from the 4G model launched last month. The P4 Lite 5G swaps the Unisoc T7250 for the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, bumps the battery from 6,300mAh to 7,000mAh, upgrades the display refresh rate from 90Hz to 144Hz, raises peak brightness from 563 nits to 900 nits, and improves the IP rating from IP54 to IP64, all while adding 5G connectivity and faster 18W charging in place of 15W.

Realme P4 Lite 5G Price in India

The Realme P4 Lite 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is available in two colour options - Mosaic Green and Mosaic Blue. The first sale is scheduled for March 25 from 12 noon to midnight and will be available across Flipkart, realme.com, and offline retail stores.

As part of its first sale launch offers, buyers can avail a combined discount of up to Rs. 1,500, comprising a Rs. 1,000 price offer and an additional Rs. 500 bank offer, bringing the effective prices down to Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model, Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB + 128GB model, and Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model.

Realme P4 Lite 5G Specifications

The Realme P4 Lite 5G features a 6.745-inch HD+ V-Notch display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, a peak brightness of 900 nits, and a minimum brightness of 400 nits, with High Brightness Mode support and a 10-point in-cell touch panel. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G octa-core chipset built on a 6nm process and comes paired with LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC storage across three configurations: 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB.

On the camera front, the P4 Lite 5G features a 13-megapixel AI rear camera with AI Live Photo support, complemented by a secondary CIF sensor. Both cameras support AI Live Photo capture, and the phone also features Dual View Video for simultaneous front and rear recording. For photography, there is a suite of AI imaging tools including AI Clear Face and AI Eraser.

The phone is backed by a 7,000mAh lithium polymer battery with 18W fast charging support, which realme claims can deliver up to 1.47 days of usage on a single charge. To manage heat during sustained workloads, it features a 5,300mm² Airflow VC cooling system. The device measures 8.4mm in thickness and carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It has also passed the MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance test and features realme's ArmorShell protection. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C.