Realme C83 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Realme C83 5G has quitely launched in India. The budget device comes with solid specifications, considering its budgeted price tag. The phone is priced starting at Rs. 13,499. It packs a massive 7,000mAh battery and comes with a 144Hz refresh rate display. It also runs on Android 16 out of the box. At its price point, the phone will compete with the Oppo K14x in the Indian market.

Realme C83 5G price in India

The Realme C83 5G is available in three variants - the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 13,499, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 14,499, and the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 17,499. All variants are available with six-month no-cost EMI options. The phone comes in two colours - Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green - and goes on sale starting March 7 at 12pm IST onwards on Flipkart, realme.com, and across mainline retail stores.

Realme C83 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Realme C83 5G sports a 6.7-inch LCD panel with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. Peak brightness reaches 900 nits in HBM mode, with typical brightness sitting at 700 nits. The phone also introduces an AI Outdoor Mode that automatically boosts display brightness, speaker volume, and network responsiveness when the device detects bright outdoor conditions, making it more usable in direct sunlight.

Under the hood, the Realme C83 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, built on a 6nm process. The octa-core CPU pairs two Cortex-A76 performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz with six efficiency cores. RAM options include 4GB and 6GB LPDDR4X configurations, with Dynamic RAM Expansion allowing the device to utilise up to 18GB of virtual RAM for enhanced multitasking. Storage options are 64GB and 128GB, with OTG support for external storage expansion up to 2TB. realme also promises 4-year smooth performance, backed by a 48-month fluency protection commitment. To manage thermals under load, the phone features the segment's largest 5334mm2 Airflow VC cooling system.

The 7000mAh Titan Battery is the centrepiece of the C83 5G's proposition. The phone supports 15W PD and 15W DCP fast charging, with a full 0–100 percent cycle taking approximately 180 minutes. It also features 5W wired reverse charging, allowing the device to top up other gadgets like earbuds or a friend's phone in a pinch.

Camera duties are handled by a 13-megapixel AI rear shooter capable of capturing stills at up to 4160x3120 resolution. AI scene recognition adjusts colour and contrast automatically, and Live Photo support adds motion to stills. On the front, a 5-megapixel camera sits within a clean waterdrop notch design.

The Realme C83 5G has a polycarbonate body with flat edges and squared-off corners, weighing approximately 212g . It carries an IP64 dust and water resistance rating, along with Military-Grade Shock Resistance for added durability against drops. The phone includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face ID support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C for charging and data, and 300% super volume for louder audio output. A clear protective case is bundled in the box.

The Realme C83 5G ships with realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.