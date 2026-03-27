Realme 16 5G With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras To Launch In India On April 2: What To Expect

Realme is all set to launch the Realme 16 5G smartphone in India. The phone is confirmed to launch on April 2. It sees a lot of difference from the predecessor Realme 15 5G. Most strikingly, the rear camera module design has entirely changed. The Realme 16 5G now comes with a capsule camera setup, placed horizontally across the top portion of the device.

Realme 16 5G specifications

Ahead of the launch, Realme has teased several specifications and features of the Realme 16 5G. the phone is set to come with an industry-first rear selfie mirro, allowing users to see the frame they are capturing without relying on the front camera. The Realme 16 5G comes with 50-megapixel front and rear Sony AI Portrait cameras, LumaColor IMAGE, and Vibe Master Mode among other features.

The camera also supports a 'Say Hi' gesture which automatically starts a countdown. In addition to these features, the Realme 16 5G is said to feature a 6.57-inch display and a shiny gleaming wings texture panel at the back.

The Realme 16 5G is also confirmed to come with IP69 certification, and the company offers six years of fluency protection as well. the Realme 16 5G comes with a 7,000mAh battery, which claims to offer two-day battery life. The camera will have a few AI editing features like the AI Portrait Glow, AI Light Me, and AI Style Me.

Realme 16 5G price in India

The Realme 16 5G pricing remains a mystery for now, but it is likely to be slightly more expensive than the Realme 15 5G, which is currently retailing at Rs. 28,999 starting price. The price hike is likley due to the component shortage in the market.