Realme 15T With iPhone-Like Design, 7,000mAh Battery Launching In India Today: How To Watch Live

Realme 15T has a 6.67-inch 4R Comfort+ AMOLED display | FPJ

Realme 15T is all set to launch in India today. The company has been teasing the arrival of the device since weeks, and its finally all set for the big unveil. Through teasers, a lot has been revealed about the Realme 15T. We also gave you an exclusive sneek peak at its iPhone-like design, and even reported that the phone is likely to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. Key specifications of the phone include its massive 7,000mAh battery, two 50-megapixel sensors, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max SoC.

Realme 15T launch event: How to watch live

The Realme 15T launch event will begin at 12noon IST today. The live stream will happen on YouTube. Users can watch the event live in the embedded video below:

Realme 15T price in India, colour options

As we reported earlier, the Realme 15T is likely to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. Leaks suggest that the phone may be launched in multiple RAM + storage options- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB options. Actual storage options and pricing will be announced at the event. The phone is confirmed to come in three colour options - Silk Blue, Suit Titanium, and Flowing Silver. The phone will go on sale on Flipkart, and Realme website with launch offers.

Realme 15T specifications

According to the latest teasers, the Realme 15T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset, an upgrade over the Dimensity 6300 found in its predecessor. The Realme 15T’s camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor supporting 4K video recording and a 50-megapixel front camera for high-quality selfies. The rear camera is complemented by a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and is enhanced with AI-powered features like AI Edit Genie, AI Snap Mode, AI Glare Removal, AI Landscaping, and AI Live Photo, making it a versatile tool for content creators.

The standout feature of the Realme 15T is its massive 7,000mAh battery, which Realme claims can deliver up to 25.3 hours of YouTube streaming, 128.4 hours of Spotify playback, or 13 hours of gaming on a single charge.