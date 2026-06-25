Rapoo 1620 Wireless Mouse Review: A Budget Workhorse For Indian Desks |

If you're hunting for a no-fuss wireless mouse under Rs. 600, the Rapoo 1620 keeps popping up, and for good reason. It's been around for years, has a loyal following among Indian buyers who swear by its longevity, and currently retails for Rs. 572 on Amazon India.

Here's a detailed breakdown of whether it deserves a spot on your desk.

Rapoo 1620: Box and packaging

The Rapoo 1620 comes in a tall, slim teal-and-black box with a die-cut hanging tab at the top, clearly designed for peg-hook retail display at electronics stores, not just e-commerce shipping. The front face is dominated by a large, glossy photograph of the mouse itself sitting at an angle, with 'Rapoo' and the '1620' model number printed boldly at the top.

Rapoo 1620: Design and build

This is where opinions genuinely split. The 1620 has a distinctly elongated, almost stretched-out silhouette. It is one of the tallest wireless mice I have ever tested, and it comes in a feather-light weight of roughly 62 grams. That elongated shape is intentional - Rapoo claims it designed it for people with larger palms who want a full-size feel without lugging around a bulky desktop mouse. The ambidextrous shell means both right- and left-handed users get a comfortable grip, with a glossy-finish strip running down the sides.

Coming to the build quality, the chassis is made of noticeably lightweight plastic, and the mouse comes with shiny side panels. Flip it over and you'll find four grip pads, an on/off switch, the optical sensor cutout, and the battery compartment. It's all functional, just not premium. If you're coming from a more solidly built mouse, you'll feel the difference the moment you pick it up.

Rapoo 1620: Performance and tracking

Don't let the plasticky shell fool you though. The 1620 punches above its weight on actual usability. It runs a 1000 DPI optical sensor that delivers smooth, accurate cursor movement for everyday browsing, document work, and general office use. The 2.4GHz wireless connection is rated for a 10-metre range with 360-degree coverage, and in practical testing, we found that it holds a stable connection even at 4-5 metres from the receiver without noticeable lag. This isn't a gaming mouse and was never meant to be one, but for spreadsheets, browsing, and writing, it tracks reliably.

Rapoo 1620: Comfort and ergonomics

This is genuinely the 1620's strongest suit. The elongated, slightly curved body fills out larger palms well, and its symmetrical design makes it equally usable whether you're left- or right-handed, a feature that's rarer than it should be at this price point. Multiple users with bigger hands have specifically called out how the shape eliminates the cramped feeling that smaller budget mice tend to cause during long work sessions. It's not going to rival an ergonomic vertical mouse, but for a standard wireless mouse, it's comfortable enough for extended daily use.

Rapoo 1620: Battery life

Rapoo claims up to 12 months of battery life on a single AA battery, thanks to power-efficient internals paired with a physical on/off switch, a small but useful detail that stops the mouse from draining battery when tossed in a bag. Real-world figures from older reviews suggest anywhere between 9 to 12 months depending on usage, which is still excellent for the price and means you're not constantly swapping batteries.

Rapoo 1620: Verdict

At Rs. 572 on Amazon India, the 1620 sits in a fiercely contested segment, but it holds its own. You're getting a stable wireless connection, genuinely comfortable ergonomics, solid battery life, and plug-and-play compatibility with Windows (XP onward) and macOS, no driver installation needed.

The Rapoo 1620 isn't trying to be flashy, and that's precisely its appeal. It nails the fundamentals i.e. comfort, tracking accuracy, and battery life. These matter most for everyday office and home use, even if the plastic build reminds you exactly what price bracket you're shopping in. For students, professionals working off laptops, or anyone who just wants a reliable wireless mouse without overthinking it, the 1620 remains a smart, dependable pick under Rs. 600 in the Indian market.

Pros:

- Comfortable, large-palm-friendly ergonomic shape

- Smooth and accurate 1000 DPI tracking

- Excellent battery life

- Stable 2.4GHz connection up to 10m

- Ambidextrous design works for both hands

- Plug-and-play, no driver hassle

- Genuinely inexpensive for what it offers

Cons:

- Build quality feels plasticky and cheaper compared to Logitech rivals at similar prices

- No battery included in the box

- Elongated shape may feel too large for smaller hands

- No extra buttons or customisation, strictly basic functionality

Final Verdict: 3.8/5