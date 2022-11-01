Pune's PMPML partnered with Google Cloud for real-time bus tracking | Twitter/@AnirudhaKurhad2

Google Cloud on Tuesday announced a collaboration with Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), the public transport bus service provider for the city to build an intelligent transit management system and enable the commuters to track buses live on Google Maps.

PMPML has hardware installed on their buses which are capable of sending real-time data. The partnership will help PMPML move to a globally accepted specification General Transit Feed Specification (GTFS) for publishing the transit data and provide insight to their management team on different performance aspects of their fleet.

The collaboration with Google Cloud will help them ingest real-time data from all applicable buses from the OBU (on board unit) system installed on the PMPML buses.

Google Cloud in a statement said that they will work through its premier partner Niveus Solutions Pvt. Ltd and others for this engagement.

Once published on Google Maps, 'Live Transit Updates' service will allow commuters to track buses in real time on Google Maps.

"This partnership aspires to not only improve commuter experiences but also improve the internal efficiencies of PMPML over time in a scalable and replicable fashion, leveraging transformational technologies like Cloud and data analytics. It will change the landscape of the public transport system," said Om Prakash Bakoria, IAS, Chairman & Managing Director, PMPML.

On October 12, Google Cloud had announced its enlistment by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) that will enable the public sector including government agencies at the center and state levels, and public sector units to deploy Google Cloud.

The competitors of Google include IBM, Amazon, Microsoft, and Oracle, who have already received approval from MeitY to procure and initiate digital transformation projects.

With inputs from IANS