Google Workspace account cloud storage hiked to 1TB, personal accounts left out | Google Cloud

Google has increased the cloud storage of Google Workspace individual accounts to 1TB. Every account within Google Workspace will automatically upgrade from the existing 15GB to 1TB. This is an attempt by the tech giant to help users to better communicate, collaborate and expand their businesses.

How will it help businesses?

This will help businesses that need more space to save docs, data, digital assets like PDFs, CAD files and images. To add to this users can directly edit documents without having to convert it and the built-in protection against malwares, ransome and spam will ensure that the documents are protected.

This new change will apply to countries like Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, Portugal, Netherlands, Finland, Belgium, Argentina and Greece.

Read more: The unbearable bigness of gentle giant Google

Google in the blog post announced, "Soon every Google Workspace Individual account will come with 1TB of secure cloud storage. You don't have to lift a finger to get the upgraded storage: Every account will be automatically upgraded from their existing 15GB storage to 1TB as we roll this out."

Has individual account storage been increased?

This will not include the individual or personal accounts. The personal account holders will still be getting 15GB for free. But, if users want more storage they will have to upgrade to other plans like 100GB for Rs 130 per month or 200GB for Rs 210 per month or 2TB for Rs 650.

Another feature that was introduced by Google to the Workspace account includes the ability to add mail merge tags using @firstname to emails that are to be sent to multiple people.

Read more: Google acquires artificial intelligence avatar start-up for $100 mn to compete against TikTok

Google has also announced that later this year it will soon run its video calling app Google Meet on multiple platforms like Zoom. Google Meet and Zoom Rooms users will both be able to join Google Meet meetings directly from the calendar of Google meet or Zoom Room device or even by entering meeting code.