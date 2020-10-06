Pre-book Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in India from October 9

Gurugram: Samsung on Tuesday launched its much-anticipated Galaxy S20 Fan Edition for Rs 49,999 with exciting offers in India. Consumers can pre-book Galaxy S20 FE starting October 9 and avail special benefits worth Rs 8,000 in upgrade bonus and cashback.

"Galaxy S20 FE includes all the innovations our consumers love the most and it is being made available at an accessible price point. It is an epitome of our consistent effort to deliver the best to our millennial consumers enabling them to do what they love," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

It has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with up to 1TB microSD card support. Galaxy S20 FE comes in five colours -- Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 120 Hz super smooth scrolling display, an AI-powered camera, advanced Exynos 990 chipset, a 4500mAh battery and expandable storage. The Galaxy S20 FE is water and dust resistant IP68 rated.

Housing 30X Space Zoom, Galaxy S20 FE brings a pro-grade triple camera at the rear (12MP Ultra Wide camera, 12MP Wide-angle camera and 8MP Telephoto camera), along with the 32MP selfie camera that includes tetra-binning technology that will let the users instantly capture a post-worthy picture.

Galaxy S20 FE features large image sensors including AI multi-frame processing. With Night Mode, one can take clearer images, even in low light.

The device is powered by a 7nm Exynos 990 processor and comes with a 4500mAh battery that lasts all day. It features wireless power share and wireless fast charging and supports 25W Super-Fast charging. The device also features a premium textured haze effect that minimises fingerprints and smudges, the company said.