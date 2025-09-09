 Peter Navarro Escalates War Of Words, Launches Fresh Attack On Elon Musk
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechPeter Navarro Escalates War Of Words, Launches Fresh Attack On Elon Musk

Peter Navarro Escalates War Of Words, Launches Fresh Attack On Elon Musk

In a post, Navarro used an expletive and claimed that India did not purchase Russian oil in large quantities before the Ukraine war.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Peter Navarro Escalates War Of Words, Launches Fresh Attack On Elon Musk | File Pic

US President Donald Trump’s Trade Advisor Peter Navarro on Monday launched a sharp attack on Elon Musk’s social media platform X and criticised India for buying Russian oil, calling it "blood money".

In a post, Navarro used an expletive and claimed that India did not purchase Russian oil in large quantities before the Ukraine war.

"Fact: India didn't buy Russian oil in large quantities before Russia invaded Ukraine. It's blood money and people are dying," he wrote.

This comes after a heated exchange between Navarro and Musk on X.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Climbs 355 Points At 81,142, Nifty 99, Tech Mahindra, TCS & Bajaj Finserv Lead The Rally
Sensex Climbs 355 Points At 81,142, Nifty 99, Tech Mahindra, TCS & Bajaj Finserv Lead The Rally
Bengaluru Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Coastal Regions & South Interior Karnataka; Check More Details
Bengaluru Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Coastal Regions & South Interior Karnataka; Check More Details
Will Accept Seoul's Security Requirements For Map Data Transfer: Google
Will Accept Seoul's Security Requirements For Map Data Transfer: Google
Nepal Lifts Ban On Social Media After 19 Protestors Killed In A Single Day; PM KP Sharma Oli Refuses To Resign
Nepal Lifts Ban On Social Media After 19 Protestors Killed In A Single Day; PM KP Sharma Oli Refuses To Resign

Navarro had earlier accused India of buying Russian oil “purely to profit” and criticised the Indian government’s stance, saying: "Stop killing Ukrainians. Stop taking American jobs."

He also slammed Musk for allowing what he called “crap notes” on X after his comments were flagged by Community Notes as misleading.

Responding to the attack, Musk had said: "On this platform, the people decide the narrative… You hear all sides of an argument. Community Notes corrects everyone, no exceptions. Notes data &amp; code is public source. Grok provides further fact-checking."

India’s Ministry of External Affairs also dismissed Navarro’s allegations, calling them "inaccurate and misleading statements".

Navarro had earlier criticised India’s foreign policy, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s engagements with Russian and Chinese leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. He had said that “India needs to be with us, not Russia.”

Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly praised the India-US partnership, describing it as a "very special relationship".

While he had earlier remarked about “losing” India to China, he later clarified, "I’ll always be friends" with Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi too reciprocated the sentiment, saying he appreciates and fully reciprocates President Trump’s words.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Peter Navarro Escalates War Of Words, Launches Fresh Attack On Elon Musk

Peter Navarro Escalates War Of Words, Launches Fresh Attack On Elon Musk

Will Accept Seoul's Security Requirements For Map Data Transfer: Google

Will Accept Seoul's Security Requirements For Map Data Transfer: Google

Apple Event 2025: Top 5 Big Announcements To Expect Apart From iPhone 17 Series

Apple Event 2025: Top 5 Big Announcements To Expect Apart From iPhone 17 Series

iPhone 17 Series Launch Today: How To Watch Apple Event Live

iPhone 17 Series Launch Today: How To Watch Apple Event Live

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: What's Different?

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: What's Different?