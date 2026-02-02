 Over One In Every Five Smartphones Shipped In India Is Now Premium: Counterpoint
India’s smartphone market saw strong premiumisation in 2025, with phones priced above Rs. 30,000 accounting for a record 22 percent of total shipments, Counterpoint said. The premium segment grew 11 percent YoY, lifting overall market value by 8 percent, even as total shipment volumes rose just 1 percent during the year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 04:21 PM IST
Over One In Every Five Smartphones Shipped In India Is Now Premium: Counterpoint

India's smartphone market exhibited clear signs of premiumisation in 2025, with more consumers opting for higher-priced devices despite modest overall volume growth, according to research from Counterpoint.

Premium smartphone segment reaches record share in India

The premium segment, defined as smartphones priced above Rs. 30,000, accounted for 22 percent of total shipments in 2025, up from previous years and marking a significant milestone where over one in five smartphones shipped was premium. This segment was the fastest-growing in volume terms, expanding 11 percent year-on-year (YoY), as cited by Counterpoint Research. The shift contributed to an 8 percent YoY increase in overall market value, even as shipment volumes grew by only 1 percent YoY.

Apple achieves highest-ever value share in India

Apple delivered a standout performance, recording its highest-ever annual value share in the Indian market at 28 percent, according to Counterpoint. The company saw robust shipment growth of 28 percent YoY, far outpacing the overall market, and benefited strongly from the premiumisation trend. Apple's iPhone 16 emerged as the top-shipped model in India for 2025, underscoring the appeal of its flagship offerings. Additionally, Apple's volume market share reached a record 9 percent for the year.

Market dynamics and brand performances

Overall, the market closed 2025 with sustained premium demand driving value gains, while volume remained broadly flat. Vivo (excluding iQOO) led in volume terms with a 20 percent share, according to reports citing Counterpoint data. In contrast, Apple's focus on the high-end segment positioned it as the value leader.

The premium push was supported by factors such as improved financing options, stronger product mixes, and consumer upgrades to feature-rich devices.

