Samsung SDI Remains In Red In Q4 On Sluggish EV Market

Seoul: Samsung SDI said on Monday it remained in the red in the fourth quarter of 2025 due mainly to sluggish demand for electric vehicles in the United States, although the performance of its energy storage system (ESS) business limited the losses.

Net profit came to 207.8 billion won ($142.4 million) for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 242.7 billion won posted in the same period of 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing, reports Yonhap news agency.

The company's operating loss for the fourth quarter came to 299.2 billion won, compared with a loss of 256.7 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 2.8 percent to 3.85 trillion won.

By sector, the battery business posted an operating loss of 338.5 billion won, while the electronic materials sector posted an operating profit of 39.3 billion won.

Among batteries, Samsung SDI said the ESS business achieved the highest quarterly revenue on record, while increased benefits from the U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit (AMPC) contributed to narrowing losses.

For all of 2025, Samsung SDI Co. said it posted a net loss of 584.9 billion won, shifting from a net profit of 575.5 billion won a year earlier.

The company added it posted an operating loss of 1.72 trillion won for the year, compared with a profit of 363.3 billion won the previous year. Annual sales fell 20 percent to 13.26 trillion won.

"Despite challenging conditions last year, including policy changes in major markets and weaker EV demand from strategic U.S. customers, Samsung SDI secured significant orders from global customers by strengthening its overseas sales activities in the ESS market," the company said in a release.

Samsung SDI noted it also made efforts to bolster technology competitiveness by joining forces with Germany-based BMW AG to validate all-solid-state battery technology while signing an agreement with Hyundai Motor Group to develop batteries for robots.

Looking ahead, Samsung SDI said it expects continued growth in the ESS market on the back of strong demand from the artificial intelligence (AI) industry.

"The small battery market is expected to see a rebound in demand, driven by professional power tools as construction of AI data centers accelerates, with growth also anticipated in emerging applications, such as robotics," the company said.

"Through greater focus and prioritisation to improve management efficiency, swifter responses to customers and the market, and continued preparation for future technologies, we aim to make this year a turning point toward a full business turnaround.”

