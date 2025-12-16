 Oppo Reno 15C With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 6,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Oppo Reno 15C has been unveiled. It comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, 50-megapixel triple cameras, a 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 6,500mAh battery supporting 80W charging. No India launch timeline has been announced yet.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 12:09 PM IST
Oppo Reno 15C has officially been announced. The device is a mid-ranger with competitive specifications like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, a 6,500mAh battery with 80W support, and 50-megapixel triple cameras. The phone is running on Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The phone has been made available in China, and reports indicate that this same model will launch in India soon, as the Oppo Reno 15.

Oppo Reno 15C price

The Oppo Reno 15C is priced starting at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The higher 512GB storage option costs CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 41,000). It is available in three colour options - Aurora Blue, College Blue, and Starlight Bow.

Oppo Reno 15C specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo Reno 15C features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,256x2,760 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 1,200 nits.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset paired with Adreno 722 GPU, up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

On the camera front, the Reno 15C sports a triple rear setup led by a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The front houses a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

Oppo Reno 15C packs a 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, an in-display ultrasound fingerprint sensor, and IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for durability. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, and USB Type-C.

