OnePlus N6 vs Samsung Galaxy A27: Price in India & Specifications Compared

The OnePlus N6 was launched in India just yesterday, marking the debut of an entirely new N-series for the brand. Around the same time, Samsung brought its Galaxy A27 5G to the Indian market as well, making both phones brand new arrivals in the mid-range segment. With OnePlus betting on battery life and Samsung leaning on display and software longevity, buyers now have two fresh options to weigh.

We will delve into the major differences between the two phones - the OnePlus N6 and Samsung Galaxy A27 - on paper, covering pricing, display, cameras, battery, processor and software.

OnePlus N6 vs Samsung Galaxy A27: Price in India compared

The OnePlus N6 is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 24,999. It comes in two colour options, Fresh Mint and Midnight Black. The phone goes on sale in India on July 4 at 12am IST through Amazon, coinciding with the Prime Day sale. OnePlus is offering an exclusive discount of Rs. 1,000 on the sale day, along with an instant Rs. 2,000 discount on Axis Bank and SBI card transactions.

The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G starts at Rs. 28,999 for the base variant. It comes in Light Green, Light Pink and Black colour options, and in configurations of 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The handset goes on sale from July 3 through Samsung.com, Samsung exclusive outlets, partner retailers and other online platforms. Samsung is offering an instant cashback of Rs. 3,000 on eligible bank and UPI transactions, along with zero down payment financing options for up to 15 months through select NBFCs.

OnePlus N6 vs Samsung Galaxy A27: Display Compared

The OnePlus N6 features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720 by 1520 pixels. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness in high brightness mode. The pixel density stands at 254ppi.

The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G comes with a larger 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate. It uses an Infinity-O punch-hole design and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. The screen also features Samsung's Vision Booster technology for better visibility in bright conditions. On paper, the Galaxy A27 has the edge with a sharper FHD+ AMOLED panel compared to the N6's HD+ LCD screen.

OnePlus N6 vs Samsung Galaxy A27: Camera compared

The OnePlus N6 houses a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. For selfies and video calls, it uses an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G comes with a more comprehensive triple camera setup at the back. This includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 115 degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Up front, it uses a 12-megapixel camera with HDR support. On paper, the Galaxy A27 offers a wider camera array with OIS support, which the N6 does not have. It is worth noting that this is not a review, and only the specifications on paper have been compared here. Real world testing could sway preference in either direction.

OnePlus N6 vs Samsung Galaxy A27: Battery compared

The OnePlus N6 is built around a massive 8,000mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to three days on a single charge. It supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging and is claimed to retain over 80 percent battery health even after seven years of regular use.

The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G carries a comparatively smaller 5,000mAh battery. It supports 25W fast charging. On paper, the OnePlus N6 has a clear advantage in battery capacity. However, real world testing has not been performed on either device, so actual usage and charging times may vary.

OnePlus N6 vs Samsung Galaxy A27: Processor compared

The OnePlus N6 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset. The company has claimed an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 6,15,800 for the processor. It comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, built on a 4 nanometre process. It is paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage for faster data transfer speeds. On paper, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 is generally considered a more capable chipset than the Dimensity 6360 Apex. That said, real world testing has not been performed on either phone, so actual day to day performance may differ.

OnePlus N6 vs Samsung Galaxy A27: UI compared

The OnePlus N6 runs OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16. OnePlus has promised two major Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates for the device. It also includes AI features such as AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Ultra Clarity, document scanning and note-taking assistance, along with Google Gemini support.

The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G runs One UI 8.5, based on Android 16. Samsung has committed to up to six generations of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates, making it one of the longer-supported phones in its segment. It also comes with Samsung's Awesome Intelligence suite, which includes Circle to Search with multi-object recognition, Object Eraser, Voice Transcription across 22 languages, and a choice of AI assistants including Google Gemini, Perplexity and an updated Bixby.

OnePlus N6 vs Samsung Galaxy A27: Verdict

Based purely on paper specifications and pricing, the two phones cater to slightly different priorities. The OnePlus N6 undercuts the Galaxy A27 by a notable margin and leads comfortably on battery capacity, making it a strong pick for buyers who prioritise long battery life at a lower price point.

The Samsung Galaxy A27, on the other hand, commands a higher price but counters with a sharper AMOLED display, a more versatile triple camera setup with OIS, a more powerful Snapdragon chipset, and a significantly longer software support commitment of six years. Buyers who value display quality, camera versatility and long-term software updates may find the Galaxy A27 the more well-rounded choice on paper, while those who want maximum battery backup at a more accessible price may lean towards the OnePlus N6.

As with any on-paper comparison, real world usage across both devices would be needed to determine actual day to day performance and user experience.