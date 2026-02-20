Vivo V70 vs Google Pixel 10a vs Oppo Reno 15 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

The Vivo V70 has launched in India, and the latest smartphone will compete directly with other phones like the Google Pixel 10a and the Oppo Reno 15 5G. Both the Vivo V70 and Google Pixel 10a are currently available for pre-order in India, with sales starting on February 26 for the Vivo V70 and March 6 for the Google Pixel 10a. These three mid-range smartphones are priced in a similar range, starting around Rs. 45,999 to Rs. 49,999 for their base variants.

We compared the Vivo V70 with the Google Pixel 10a and the Oppo Reno 15 5G to ascertain which phone fares better on paper.

Vivo V70 vs Google Pixel 10a vs Oppo Reno 15 5G: Price in India compared

The Vivo V70 starts at Rs. 45,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 49,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. It comes in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow colour options.

The Google Pixel 10a is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It comes in Lavender, Berry, Fog, and Obsidian colour options.

The Oppo Reno 15 5G also starts at Rs. 45,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant, with higher options at Rs. 48,999 (12GB + 256GB) and Rs. 53,999 (12GB + 512GB). It comes in Glacier White, Twilight Blue, and Aurora Blue colour options.

The Vivo V70 can be pre-booked on vivo.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and offline stores, while the Google Pixel 10a is available for pre-order on the Google Store and Flipkart. The Oppo Reno 15 5G is already available for purchase through Flipkart, Amazon, the Oppo India online store, and mainline retail outlets.

Vivo V70 vs Google Pixel 10a vs Oppo Reno 15 5G: Display comparison

The Vivo V70 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 2750x1260 resolution (1.5K), 459PPI, up to 120Hz refresh rate, P3 wide color gamut, and local peak brightness of 5000 nits.

The Google Pixel 10a has a 6.3-inch (160 mm) Actua pOLED display with 1080x2424 resolution, 422.2 PPI, Smooth Display refresh rate of 60-120Hz, HDR support, up to 2000 nits HDR brightness and 3000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The standard Oppo Reno 15 5G comes with a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colours, up to 1,200 nits brightness, and a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, with thickness ranging between 7.77mm and 7.98mm and a weight of 197 grams.

Vivo V70 vs Google Pixel 10a vs Oppo Reno 15 5G: Battery comparison

The Vivo V70 is equipped with a 6500mAh (typical) Li-ion battery supporting 90W fast charging. The Opp model also packs a 6500mAh battery but comes with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

In comparison, the Google Pixel 10a has a 5100mAh (typical, minimum 5000mAh) battery offering over 30 hours of typical usage (up to 120 hours with Extreme Battery Saver), with 45W wired fast charging (50 percent in about 30 minutes using compatible charger, sold separately) and Qi-certified wireless charging up to 10W.

Vivo V70 vs Google Pixel 10a vs Oppo Reno 15 5G: Processor comparison

The Vivo V70 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (4nm process, 8-core CPU: 1x2.8 GHz + 4x2.4 GHz + 3x1.8 GHz), with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

The Google Pixel 10a uses the Google Tensor G4 chipset paired with Titan M2 security coprocessor, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Oppo Reno 15 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (4nm) Mobile Platform with Adreno 722 GPU. It is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM with up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Vivo V70 vs Google Pixel 10a vs Oppo Reno 15 5G: Camera comparison

The Vivo V70 features a ZEISS-tuned triple rear camera - 50-megapixel main (AF & OIS, f/1.88, 84-degree FOV), 50-megapixel super telephoto (AF & OIS, f/2.65, 33-degree FOV), and 8-megapixel ultra-wide (f/2.2, 115-degree FOV), plus a 50-megapixel front ZEISS group selfie camera (AF, f/2.0, 92-degree FOV). It supports underwater photography and various modes.

The Google Pixel 10a has a dual rear camera - 48-megapixel wide (f/1.7, 82-degree FOV) with OIS and 13-megapixel ultrawide (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV), plus a 13-megapixel front selfie camera (f/2.2, 96.1-degree FOV). It emphasises Google's computational photography features like Night Sight, Magic Editor, Add Me, Best Take, and advanced video stabilization.

The Oppo Reno 15 5G comes with a 50-megapixel main camera with Sony sensor, f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 8MP 116-degree ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 50-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.8 aperture, OIS, 4K 60 fps video recording. Up front, there is a 50-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture, and 4K 60 fps video recording.

Vivo V70 vs Google Pixel 10a vs Oppo Reno 15 5G: UI comparison

All of the phones run on Android 16, but come with different skins on top. The Vivo V70 runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The Google Pixel 10a launches with Android 16 and promises seven years of OS updates, security updates, and Pixel Drop features. The Oppo Reno 15 5G runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

Vivo V70 vs Google Pixel 10a vs Oppo Reno 15 5G: Verdict

On paper, the Vivo V70, Google Pixel 10a, and Oppo Reno 15 5G compete closely in the mid-range segment. The Vivo V70 stands out for its massive 6500mAh battery paired with the fastest 90W charging, a high-brightness 5000 nits 1.5K AMOLED display, and a versatile ZEISS-tuned triple camera. The Google Pixel 10a prioritises a clean, stock-like Android experience with an unmatched seven years of OS and security updates, advanced Google AI photography tools (such as Night Sight, Magic Editor, Add Me, and Best Take), and reliable everyday battery life in a compact 6.3-inch form factor with wireless charging support. The Oppo Reno 15 5G matches the Vivo closely in battery capacity at 6500mAh (with 80W charging), offers a similar large 6.59-inch display, and emphasises portrait photography with 50-megapixel front camera.

Editor's Note: This comparison relies solely on official specifications; real-world differences in camera processing quality, thermal management during gaming, actual battery endurance under mixed use, software optimisation, and long-term reliability can only be determined through thorough hands-on reviews.