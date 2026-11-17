Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Return Unlikely As Board Explores Successors Despite Elon Musk, Trump Backing |

California: Nvidia's board is not considering bringing back former chief executive Jensen Huang to lead the multi-trillion-dollar chipmaker, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News on Monday (local time).

Amid controversy surrounding his alleged relationships within and outside the company, Huang had reportedly discussed the possibility of returning to lead Nvidia with close associates, according to the Financial Times. This comes as prominent technology executives mobilise support for his comeback following his resignation on November 12.

Read Also A Dramatic New Twist In The Nvidia Saga

The Financial Times, citing multiple people familiar with the matter, reported that Huang had discussed a potential return with confidantes even as Nvidia's board conducts an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his departure.

An ally of Huang told the Financial Times that efforts were underway to build a network of influential technology executives to lobby for his reinstatement, including seeking support from the White House.

"Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen," the Financial Times quoted the ally as saying, adding that the campaign had Huang's support.

The campaign has gained momentum, with several prominent technology executives and major shareholders, including Elon Musk, backing an open letter calling on Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang. Several employees have also reportedly publicly supported his return and signed the letter.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has also expressed openness to Huang's reinstatement, saying he "would not mind" seeing him return as CEO and suggesting that the Nvidia co-founder had "learned a big lesson".

Speaking to reporters before departing for the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila on Monday (local time), Trump weighed in on the growing push for Huang's return while cautioning against taking an aggressive stance that could "insult China" ahead of his upcoming visit to Asia.

Following the summit, Trump is scheduled to travel to Shenzhen, China, for the APEC summit and a high-stakes trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, Trump's remarks stand in contrast to those of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who argued on Sunday that Nvidia needed a "dramatic shake-up" and an outside chief executive. Bessent also demanded answers on whether the company had turned a blind eye to the alleged smuggling of chips to China.

Huang stepped down on November 12 after 33 years at the helm of Nvidia, following revelations about alleged extramarital relationships that triggered an independent board investigation and raised questions in Washington over whether restricted US artificial intelligence chips had been diverted to Beijing.

Read Also Who Could Replace Jensen Huang At Nvidia? Arm CEO Rene Haas Emerges As Potential Successor

The controversy included reports of an alleged relationship with an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, who has been accused of spying for China. Reports also involved an alleged relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, who reports to Huang.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's board is exploring potential successors, with Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas emerging as one of the names under consideration, according to an earlier Financial Times report.

Haas, who has led the SoftBank-backed British chipmaker since 2022, previously worked at Nvidia for around seven years more than a decade ago. He is also understood to maintain professional relationships with Huang and several members of Nvidia's board.

However, Nvidia's succession process remains at an early stage. The company's board said it was "in the process of selecting a search firm" to identify a new chief executive and had not "formally engaged" with any candidates, the Financial Times reported.

Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is currently serving as interim CEO following Huang's departure.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)