A Dramatic New Twist In The Nvidia Saga

Support for Nvidia founder Jensen Huang intensifies amid questions over the company's leadership, national security concerns and US-China technology relations | File Pic

An open letter signed on Monday by over 100,000—including Tesla’s Elon Musk and heavyweight shareholders—calling for the reinstatement of Nvidia founder and former CEO Jensen Huang adds a dramatic new twist to what seemed days ago a definite denouement.

The move signifies a swift backlash against US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s demand hours earlier for a complete overhaul of Nvidia and the appointment of an outsider as the new head.

The charismatic Huang, known as the AI godfather, and the mega firm he nurtured for decades as the AI central bank within the industry, were reportedly plotting a comeback.

Questions Over Nvidia’s China Links

When the inevitable sequence of finger-pointing begins into this murky affair, President Trump would foremost have much to answer for. He has evidently refused to act despite being informed last year about Huang’s proximity to Alice Huang, a highly prominent Chinese citizen suspected by US intelligence of spying for Beijing’s Ministry of State Security and placed under electronic surveillance.

The woman heads the Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed and has been instrumental in Nvidia’s sale of AI chips worth billions of dollars to the firm.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confronted Howard Lutnick, Commerce Secretary, nearly a fortnight back, precisely on Nvidia’s controversial links with Megaspeed.

But President Trump, who has routinely and hypocritically invoked national security provisions to hit countries big and small with heavy tariffs, was apparently unimpressed with all the fuss over Huang’s extramarital affairs and potential implications for foreign intelligence operations.

One cannot fault the thinking of someone notorious for countless cheating scandals over a long life. Trump has been steadfast in his defence of his highly influential AI adviser, describing Huang as an honourable man, feigning ignorance of his extramarital affairs, and assuring that the goings-on at Nvidia would not figure at the summit this week with China’s President Xi Jinping.

Huang, last week, admitted to his infidelity to his wife of many decades and stepped down as Nvidia’s CEO. The firm has a new head and appointed an independent investigation into the illicit relationship.

Debate Over AI Chip Export Controls

Huang’s reasoning that Washington’s national security concerns vis-à-vis Beijing were overblown and that export controls on AI chips to Beijing risked shutting the company out of a lucrative market have resonated with the signatories of today’s letter.

Such views are, however, at odds with the mainstream understanding of US technology theft and violations of copyright protections, as embodied in the so-called entity list of overseas firms blacklisted by the administration. He will have much explaining to do during his testimony before a congressional committee on Capitol Hill.

Trump’s Change Of Position

Over the weekend, President Trump did an abrupt U-turn, proposing former Apple CEO Tim Cook as perhaps the right man to lead Nvidia. But he might feel vindicated in his original stance after the overwhelming backing Huang received on Monday.

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